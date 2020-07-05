The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Russian Orthodox Church concerned about Hagia Sophia mosque plans

Hagia Sophia is one of Turkey's most visited sites, attracting over 30 million visitors since 2007 and has been a museum since 1935.

By ALEX WINSTON  
JULY 5, 2020 09:34
Hagia Sophia, Istanbul, Turkey (photo credit: WIKIMEDIA COMMONS/NSERRANO)
Hagia Sophia, Istanbul, Turkey
(photo credit: WIKIMEDIA COMMONS/NSERRANO)
Russian Orthodox authorities are worried about the preservation of historic Byzantine mosaics in Istanbul’s Hagia Sophia if Turkish plans to convert the museum back into a mosque are carried through.
"If the decision [to turn the museum into a mosque] is made, it will cause huge grief among Orthodox Christians all over the world. Hagia Sophia is a pan-Christian holy site," Russian news agency TASS quoted Metropolitan Hilarion, head of the Metropolitan of Eastern America and New York as saying.
"Those mosaics were preserved by miracle because plaster was put on them. They were discovered only recently. What will the fate of those mosaics be, if the building is once again turned into a mosque? Why does the Turkish government have no respect for the feelings of millions of Christians, millions of Orthodox believers?" the cleric added.
The Comnenus mosaic, Hagia Sophia, Istanbul (Credit: WIKIMEDIA COMMONS/MYRABELLA)The Comnenus mosaic, Hagia Sophia, Istanbul (Credit: WIKIMEDIA COMMONS/MYRABELLA)
Last week, a Turkish court heard the case aimed at converting the Hagia Sophia museum in Istanbul back into a mosque with the intention of announcing a verdict within 15 days.
"We think they (the court) will see that Ayasofya (Hagia Sophia) being a museum for 86 years has hurt and saddened the Turkish people," Selami Karaman, a lawyer for the association which brought the case, told reporters after the short hearing, Reuters reported.
"This mosque... is the personal property of Sultan Mehmet the Conqueror," he said, referring to the Ottoman leader who captured the city, then known as Byzantinium, in 1453, bringing about the end of the 1000-year-old Byzantine Empire and establishing Muslim rule over Anatolia.
President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan originally proposed re-titling Hagia Sophia as a mosque instead of a museum in March, and last month proposed restoring the mosque status of the 6th century landmark.
Hagia Sophia is one of Turkey's most visited sites, attracting over 30 million visitors since 2007. It has been a museum since 1935 when modern, secular Turkey made the decision convert the historic landmark from a mosque into a museum.
Most of the mosaics that are currently in Hagia Sophia date from the 10th-11th centuries, after the period known as Byzantine Iconoclasm, when the use of religious imagery returned to Christian Orthodoxy. Many of the mosaics were covered with plaster due to Islam's ban on representational imagery after 1453, and were left that way until they were uncovered in the 1930s by a team from the Byzantine Institute of America led by American scholar and archaeologist Thomas Whittemore.


Tags Turkey mosque istanbul
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Ayman Odeh chose to show solidarity with a terrorist - editorial By JPOST EDITORIAL
Between annexation and coronavirus spike, who's in charge? By YAAKOV KATZ
My Word: With or without sovereignty By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Ehud Olmert to 'Post': Israel is becoming a fascist country By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum It's time to give Netanyahu, Trump a break and benefit of the doubt By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 People with blood type O more protected against COVID-19 - studies
Blood Test
2 What took place at the Iranian Natanz nuclear facility?
A general view of the Bushehr main nuclear reactor, Iran
3 Israel cancels 'God TV's Evangelical Christian channel
Senior man watching tv
4 El Al working to resume activity after canceling flights
El Al Israel Airlines planes are seen on the tarmac at Ben Gurion International airport in Lod, near Tel Aviv, Israel March 10, 2020.
5 Republicans fear Trump could drop out of race if polls remain low
U.S. President Donald Trump deplanes Air Force One on his way back to the White House after holding a campaign rally in Tulsa
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by