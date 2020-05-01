Satellite photos show damage from airstrikes on Syria

ISI says the airstrike at Sukhnah took place on April 20 and their assessment is that this airstrike probably was intended to destroy missiles or advanced weapons in the storage facility. A second set of images examines another airstrike at Al-Mazzeh Military Airport in Damascus on April 27.

ImageSat International notes that the attack hit an underground facility located less than 100 meters from a headquarters that was also struck on November 19, 2019. This area was apparently used by Shi’ite militias backed by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.



In this case, it appears just one warehouse was hit near Palmyra. The images show that this Mazzeh facility was constructed underground after January 2017 and was hit on April 27. The photos illustrate the precision of the strikes. They show that the strikes targeted only a small part of larger compounds and warehouses. At the Mazzeh airport it was an underground level. This area has been hit before.

Recent videos posted online showed members of the Fatimiyoun Afghan Shi'ite militia near Albukamal riding on a Syrian regime T-90 tank. This shows that pro-Iranian elements are not afraid to make their presence known. The Fatimiyoun have threatened to attack Israel in the past. They were recruited among poor Afghans and are paid by the IRGC to serve in Syria. Iran has been accused of transferring precision guided munitions to Hezbollah via Syria. It also uses Shi'ite militias, some of them from Iraq, to carve out a corridor of influence across Iraq that stretches from an Iranian base called Imam Ali near Albukamal on the Syria-Iraq border to a base called T-4 near Palmyra.

A series of satellite photos and analysis by ImageSat International (ISI) reveals the extent of recent airstrikes on Syria. The Syrian regime has blamed Israel for the airstrikes. In an image showing As Sukhnah near the historic city of Palmyra which is in the desert northeast of Damascus, a secured warehouse was hit with missiles.