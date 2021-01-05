The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Saudi Arabia and Qatar reconciliation: What might change in the region

In some ways the Trump administration helped fuel the break in the Gulf, or at least made Riyadh feel that it might get concessions from Qatar.

By SETH J. FRANTZMAN  
JANUARY 5, 2021 11:33
Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir, Bahrain's Deputy Prime Minister Mohammed bin Mubarak Al Khalifa, Oman's Deputy Prime Minister Fahad bin Mahmood, Emir of Kuwait Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani pose for a family photo. (photo credit: REUTERS)
Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir, Bahrain's Deputy Prime Minister Mohammed bin Mubarak Al Khalifa, Oman's Deputy Prime Minister Fahad bin Mahmood, Emir of Kuwait Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani pose for a family photo.
(photo credit: REUTERS)
Bahrain’s Crown Prince and Prime Minister, Salman bin Hamad, was the first regional leader to arrive in Saudi Arabia for the 41st Gulf Cooperation Council summit Tuesday. This event will be different than the last several years because Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim will take part. This signals a major change in the Gulf after years where Saudi Arabia had led the UAE, Egypt and Bahrain to break relations with Doha.  
It’s not clear how far reconciliation will go but it is an important shift in the region. It is a shift that the US administration of Donald Trump pushed, especially through Jared Kushner who shuttled back and forth to the region pushing peace deals with Israel and also Riyadh-Doha talks. In some ways the Trump administration helped fuel the break in the Gulf, or at least made Riyadh feel that it might get concessions from Qatar, and now the administration may bookend this as well.  
The multi-layered issues that affect relations between Gulf states link them to not only the region, but the world. In some ways the struggle between Riyadh and Doha was linked to larger issues relating to the Muslim Brotherhood and global Islamic discussions. This tied it to Ankara, and Turkey sent troops to Qatar in 2017, and it tied it to Pakistan, Malaysia and other states.
The wider dispute also involved Egypt and Turkey, at odds because Turkey backed the Muslim Brotherhood there. There is a proxy war in Libya, where Turkey also sent troops. Saudi Arabia, Egypt and the UAE have backed Khalifa Haftar, and drones from China have been sent to help Haftar. Turkey sent drones as well. In Somalia Turkey built a base, so the UAE invested in Somaliland. In Sudan Turkey sought to lease an island, and yet now Sudan has a new government and is seeking peace with Israel. Turkey opposed the Abraham Accords, and Qatari media and its allies operationalized narratives framing the new peace deals as “authoritarian.”  
That means what we are seeing is not just about Gulf monarchs, it is part of a much more complex series of issues. This goes back decades and it also specifically goes back about ten years to the Arab Spring. Back in the days of protests in 2011 the GCC led by Saudi Arabia intervened in Bahrain against protests there that appeared to threaten the monarchy. This was symbolic. The toppling of the government in Egypt and Libya, as well as Tunisia and the civil war in Syria, all changed regional calculations. The Brotherhood was banned across most of the Gulf, except in Qatar, while groups like Hamas and Hezbollah got the cold shoulder. But Turkey increased support for Hamas and Qatar kept funding Gaza. The message from Riyadh and Abu Dhabi was that they wanted “stability.” Qatar was accused of spreading chaos.  
After the Gulf crisis began, Qatar’s response was not only to grow closer with Turkey and Iran, but also to use media, think tanks, human rights groups and others to spread negative stories about Saudi Arabia, Egypt and the UAE. This was a clear campaign, using dubious methods, such as spreading rumors that targeted Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince. This also led to reactions in Riyadh and likely led to the killing of Jamal Khashoogi in 2018. This illustrates that what began in 2017 as merely a war of words and cutting off airspace and borders, had very real ramifications. For instance Qatar was accused of supporting all manner of groups, from rumors about illicit funding for drones to the Houthis in Yemen to other stories. In addition Qatari media and its friends in Turkey and elsewhere sought to spotlight Saudi Arabia’s war in Yemen. Huge amounts of money were spent to lobby European countries and Washington. Pro-Israel right wing voices were even invited to Doha to try to get favors with the Trump administration and sell Qatar’s image. Saudi Arabia, which was pitching Vision 2030, hosting the G20 and hosting other summits, was subjected to a flood of negative stories, including claims it was detaining human rights activists.
Now the war of words may be reduced. The flood of negative stories, some of which were entirely false and others merely biased, may dry up. For Gulf media, which is partisan anyway, there was never a question that narratives were being pushed from the top. But for westerners, including some former human rights activists and journalists, who went to work for one side or another over the last three years, there may be a message in the inbox to tone down the narrative. Claims that Saudi Arabia is “authoritarian” and not Turkey or Qatar, or groups that are solely devoted to critiquing the UAE, Egypt and Saudi Arabia, or solely devoted to slamming Qatar, will likely find that there is less interest in pushing this divisive narrative. The voices of former “intelligence” officials who came forward over the last several years to write articles about one side or another, may also suddenly go back into the shadows, their work has been done. Think tanks who were asked to host conferences bashing one monarchy or another, voices conjured up to slam Egypt or Qatar based on some salacious story, may stop.  
This leads to questions about whether the change in narrative and new relations will lead to changes on the ground. Will conflicts from Yemen to Libya be reduced. Will Turkey’s militaristic adventurism, slow down. Turkey has talked up reconciliation also. What will the affect be on Iran, which continues to try to hijack Iraq, Yemen, Syria and Lebanon. Will Iran find that it can’t prey on divisions in the Gulf as easily? What will it mean for the incoming Biden administration and its tendency to be tougher on Egypt and Saudi Arabia? What will it mean for the Abraham Accords, will other countries join the peace deals, or will new focus on Gulf harmony lead to a. colder shoulder for Israel. What will happen with Hamas reconciliation with the Palestinian Authority, which it appears many countries want, but which Israel may be less enthusiastic about. Will the reconciliation lead to a new era or will there be some backsliding? What will it mean for US foreign military sales, whether F-35s for the UAE or other massive purchases in the region?
May questions remain, but what is clear is that at least some of the narratives we have heard over the last year will likely change. The caricatures we heard over the last year where Saudi Arabia, which was once heralded for the hajj and Vision 2030 and new tourism opportunities, suddenly was being critiqued, or the stories about Qatar’s role throughout the region, may shift. For westerners who made a living off selling “Qatar is bad” or “Saudi Arabia is bad” the message may now be “Qatar is fine, Saudi is fine,” a less interesting story. For those being backed in Tripoli, Tunisia, Libya, Somalia, and elsewhere by one side or the other, there may be questions about whether this might heal some local scars or whether the proxy conflicts will continue. The question is whether the push for stability in the region, a major vision of Abu Dhabi, will be cemented by this. Will stability increase in places like Iraq or other areas. Ten years after the Arab Spring a new era could be upon us, with peace deals and a new US administration and a reconciliation in the Gulf. Or it could be calm before the storm as Iran, Hezbollah and their friends seek to capitalize and move forward with the instability they have spread in places like Iraq.     


Tags saudi arabia qatar united airlines Middle East Gulf
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Praising the HMOs for Israel's COVID-19 vaccine success

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader

Arrest of Palestinian feminist icon DJ Sama highlights repressive regime

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Strategic Affairs Minister Orit Farkash-Hacohen

Israel, the best post-COVID-19 tourist destination - opinion

 By ORIT FARKASH-HACOHEN
Diaspora Affairs Minister Omer Yankelevich

Yankelevitch to 'Post': Gov't ready to formally listen to World Jewry

 By OMER YANKELEVICH
Micah Halpern

Coronavirus: Get your head out of the sand - opinion

 By MICAH HALPERN

Most Read

1

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
2

Tel Aviv research: 99.9% of COVID-19 virus dead in 30 seconds with UV LEDs

UV rays, illustrative
3

88-year-old dies hours after COVID vaccination in second such incident

A woman holds a small bottle labeled with a "Coronavirus COVID-19 Vaccine" sticker and a medical syringe, October 30, 2020.
4

Man's fatal heart attack likely unlinked to vaccine he took 2 hours before

An illustrative photo of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
5

49-year-old struck with anaphylactic shock after receiving COVID vaccine

Doses of vaccinations against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) are seen as Israel continues its national vaccination drive, in east Jerusalem December 23, 2020.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by