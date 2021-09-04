Saudi Arabia blames Iran-backed Houthis for long range attack - analysis

Saudi Arabia and the coalition it leads in Yemen blamed the Iranian-backed Houthis for targeting what Riyadh said was its eastern region with a ballistic missile

The report from Al-Arabiya quoting official sources said that “the Arab coalition has intercepted a ballistic missile launched from Yemen by the Iran-backed Houthis towards the eastern region of Saudi Arabia.”

The report blamed the Houthis for “deliberately targeting civilians and civilian objects. The coalition stressed that its forces are taking operational measures to protect civilians and deal with any threats.”

The long-range attack appeared to be some 1,000 km from Yemen and an explosion or interception was reported near Dhahran and Damman, which are close to each other in eastern Saudi Arabia near Bahrain.

This is an important area for Saudi Arabia’s energy sector and Aramco. In September 2019, Iran used cruise missiles and drones to attack the Abqaiq facility which is also near Damman. This time Riyadh has said it is the Houthis that carried out the missile attack. An "aggressive ballistic attack on the eastern region was intercepted, foiled," the Saudi TV channel said, citing the coalition. The incident took place before ten in the evening.

AN ARAMCO employee passes an oil tank at Saudi Aramco’s Ras Tanura oil refinery and terminal in 2018. (credit: AHMED JADALLAH/REUTERS)

According to online sleuths who post about open-source intelligence, flights were holding or diverted in the area during the incident. Videos showed what appeared to be an explosion and a missile in the sky. Reports also said people had heard a missile impact, but those reports could be misinformation. Saudis tweeting during the incident urged people not to spread rumors and refrain from saying precisely where the incident unfolded. This is because interceptions of missiles can sometimes lead people to believe they have seen an impact.

It was not clear if the attack was sophisticated, like the September 2019 attack. Tensions in Yemen are growing. The Saudis have backed the Yemen government against the Iran-backed Houthis since 2015 when Riyadh led an intervention. However, Riyadh and its partners in the UAE have diverged in their policies recently and the Houthis have carried out increasing drone and missile attacks on Saudi Arabia. Also, US skepticism about the Saudi war effort has emboldened Iran. The US withdrawal from Afghanistan also means the Houthis may sense victory. They have been trying to defeat pro-Yemen government forces in Marib.

A Houthi missile and drone attack killed 30 in Yemen in late August. In late July Iranian drones attacked the Mercer Street ship off Oman and killed two people. The US, Israel and UK blamed Iran. It is not clear if the drones were flown from Yemen. Iran has trafficked drones and missiles to Yemen’s Houthis. The US maintained an Iran Materials Display in Washington for years showcasing the Iranian technology sent to Yemen. The UN recently condemned a Houthi attack on Abha airport in Saudi Arabia.

The tensions come as Saudi Arabia has hinted at greater security cooperation with Iraq. Iran views Iraq as part of its sphere of influence. Meanwhile, Lebanon and Syria are working on a deal to get natural gas and electricity from Jordan and Egypt, a move that would reduce Iran’s attempts to send fuel to Lebanon via Syria through Hezbollah. A US Senate delegation was in Lebanon and Israel recently. Israel’s president also went to Jordan recently. This could all be seen to bolster the countries in the region tied to Saudi Arabia since monarchies in the Gulf, Jordan and Egypt, work with Riyadh. In addition, Riyadh does not want more Iranian influence in Iraq or Lebanon. That is why the context of Saudi discussions with Iraq matters in relation to the Damman attack.

The Houthis claimed to target Armaco on March 7, March 26 and April 12 this year. They struck at Jeddah and the eastern province and the Red Sea area in these attacks. One report noted that in the September 2019 attack “Aramco's critical Abqaiq crude processing plant and Khurais oil field were hit, temporarily knocking out 5.7 million b/d of production -- almost 6% of global crude demand -- throwing the oil market into disarray. However, it took just 10 days for Aramco to carry out sufficient repairs for the company's total output to recover to 10 million barrels per day.”

The March 2021 attack targeted Damman. This means they have the technology to strike that far. They have used drones and missiles.

Saudi media said another missile was fired toward Najran on Saturday night. Questions remain over what happened in the attack on Saturday evening. Reports that the Houthis suffered a setback on the Marib front and the arrest of a Houthi leader may also be related to the attack.