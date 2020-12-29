The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Saudi court jails women's rights activist, posing challenge for Biden

Loujain al-Hathloul, 31, who has been held since 2018 following her arrest along with several other women's rights activists, will appeal the sentence, her sister said.

By REUTERS  
DECEMBER 29, 2020 03:53
Demonstrators from Amnesty International stage the protest on International Women's day to urge Saudi authorities to release jailed women's rights activists Loujain al-Hathloul, Eman al-Nafjan and Aziza al-Yousef outside the Saudi Arabian Embassy in Paris, France, March 8, 2019 (photo credit: REUTERS/BENOIT TESSIER)
Demonstrators from Amnesty International stage the protest on International Women's day to urge Saudi authorities to release jailed women's rights activists Loujain al-Hathloul, Eman al-Nafjan and Aziza al-Yousef outside the Saudi Arabian Embassy in Paris, France, March 8, 2019
(photo credit: REUTERS/BENOIT TESSIER)
A Saudi court on Monday sentenced prominent women's rights activist Loujain al-Hathloul to nearly six years in prison, her family said, after her conviction in a trial that has drawn international condemnation.
The verdict and sentence pose a challenge to Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's relationship with US President-elect Joe Biden, who has criticized Riyadh's human rights record.
Hathloul, 31, who has been held since 2018 following her arrest along with several other women's rights activists, will appeal the sentence, her sister said.
She was charged with seeking to change the Saudi political system and harming national security, Saudi newspapers Sabq and al-Shark al-Awsat said, under broad counter-terrorism laws.
The court suspended two years and 10 months of her sentence of five years and eight months - most already served since her arrest on May 15, 2018 - with a conditional release to follow, Hathloul's sister, Lina, said.
She could therefore be released by March 2021, with a return to prison possible if she commits any crime, the newspapers said.
Hathloul was also banned from travel for five years, her sister said, adding that Hathloul cried when she was sentenced and will appeal.
"My sister is not a terrorist, she is an activist. To be sentenced for her activism for the very reforms that MBS and the Saudi kingdom so proudly tout is the ultimate hypocrisy," Lina said in a statement.
US State Department spokesman Cale Brown said the United States was "concerned by reports" of Hathloul's sentence.
"We've emphasized the importance of free expression and peaceful activism in Saudi Arabia as it advances women's rights. We look forward to her anticipated early release in 2021," he said on Twitter.
Jake Sullivan, Biden's incoming national security adviser, appeared to reaffirm on Twitter that the Biden administration plans to elevate human rights issues in relations with Riyadh.
Hathloul's sentencing "for simply exercising her universal rights is unjust and troubling," Sullivan wrote in a tweet. "As we have said, the Biden-Harris administration will stand up against human rights violations wherever they occur."
United Nations human rights experts have called the charges "spurious." The U.N. human rights office said the conviction was "deeply troubling" and called for her urgent release.
Rights groups and her family say Hathloul, who campaigned for women's right to drive and to end the kingdom's male guardianship system, was subjected to abuse, including electric shocks, waterboarding, flogging and sexual assault. Saudi authorities have denied the charges.
In 2019, Hathloul refused to rescind her allegations of torture in exchange for early release, her family has said. A court last week dismissed the allegations, citing a lack of evidence.
Sabq and al-Shark al-Awsat reported the judge said had Hathloul confessed to the crimes without coercion.
Hathloul's sentencing came nearly three weeks after a Riyadh court jailed US-Saudi physician Walid al-Fitaihi for six years, despite US pressure to release him, in a case activists have called politically motivated.
Foreign diplomats said their trials aimed to send a message at home and abroad that Saudi Arabia would not yield to pressure on human rights issues.
Riyadh could also use the sentences as leverage in future negotiations with the Biden administration, one diplomat said.
Biden has said he will take a firmer line with the kingdom, an oil titan and a major buyer of American arms, than President Donald Trump, who was a strong supporter of Prince Mohammed and provided a buffer against international criticism following the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.
Hathloul rose to prominence in 2013 when she began publicly campaigning for women's right to drive.
Saudi officials have said the arrests of women activists were made on suspicion of harming Saudi interests and offering support to hostile elements abroad.
London-based Saudi rights group ALQST said another activist, Mayaa al-Zahrani, was also convicted on Monday and given the same sentence as Hathloul. In addition, Nassimah al-Saadah was sentenced to five years in prison with two suspended in late November, according to Human Rights Watch.
Hathloul's family published her indictment after her case was transferred to Riyadh's Specialised Criminal Court, originally established to try terrorism suspects but which has been used over the past decade to prosecute perceived dissidents.
The main charges against Hathloul, which carried up to 20 years in prison, included seeking to change the Saudi political system, calling for an end to male guardianship, attempting to apply for a U.N. job, and communicating with international rights groups and Saudi activists.
Hathloul was also charged with speaking to foreign diplomats and with international media about women's rights in the kingdom, including Reuters, which declined to comment.
"The case against Loujain, based solely on her human rights activism, is a travesty of justice and reveals the depths to which they will go to root out independent voices," said Adam Coogle of Human Rights Watch.
The Saudi government media office did not respond to a Reuters request for comment.


Tags saudi arabia women empowerment women and girls
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Amid COVID-19, aliyah to Israel continues

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Asher Fredman

UAE-Israel greentech cooperation shows tremendous potential

 By ASHER FREDMAN

My Word: Time to heal a sick political system

 By LIAT COLLINS
YEDIDIA Z. STERN

The real reason behind Israel's elections: The role of Israel's courts

 By YEDIDIA Z. STERN
Dov Lipman

Israeli leaders must plan for divide with diaspora elections will cause

 By DOV LIPMAN

Most Read

1

Tel Aviv research: 99.9% of COVID-19 virus dead in 30 seconds with UV LEDs

UV rays, illustrative
2

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
3

Professional wrestler Brodie Lee dies age 41 of non-COVID-19 lung disease

Professional wrestler Jon Huber, better known as AEW's Brodie Lee.
4

Amateur UK archaeologist: Holy Grail in secret crypt in West London river

The Holy Grail (illustrative).
5

New UK COVID-19 strain may just be 'tip of the iceberg'

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson seen in public for the first time since his self-isolation ended, leaves Downing Street during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in London, Britain, November 26, 2020.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
Kabbalah
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by