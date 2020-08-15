The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Saudi, Emirati analysts: Palestinians will benefit from accord

'Deal pulls rug from under the feet of Turkey, Iran.'

By KHALED ABU TOAMEH  
AUGUST 15, 2020 19:23
Palestinians demonstrate in the village of Kafr Malik northeast of Ramallah in September 2019. (photo credit: FLASH90)
Palestinians demonstrate in the village of Kafr Malik northeast of Ramallah in September 2019.
(photo credit: FLASH90)
Abd al-Aziz bin Razen, a prominent Saudi academic and researcher, on Saturday defended the normalization agreement between Israel and the United Arab Emirates, saying it “pulled the rug from under the feet of Turkey and Iran” and turn the Palestinians into the “biggest winners.”
In an article published in the Saudi Al-Khaleeg online newspaper, Razen wrote that the agreement was not a “blank check, but rather the goal was to protect the rights of the Palestinian people that have been abandoned by Hamas and thrown into the arms of Iran.”
“The UAE is sovereign and has the right to do what its political and security interests dictate,” Razen argued. “It initiated this agreement after 72 years of the Arab-Israeli conflict to protect Islamic sanctities. One of the conditions of the agreement is to allow Muslims around the world to pray at the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque.”
The Saudi academic noted that the Israel-UAE deal was not the first of its kind. “It was preceded by several agreements such as the [Israel-Egypt] Camp David agreement, the [1991] Madrid peace conference, the [1993] Oslo accord [between the PLO and Israel] that resulted in the establishment of the Palestinian Authority, as well as the [1994] Wadi Araba agreement [between Israel and Jordan],” Razen pointed out.
The UAE, he added, “is trying to put an end to the era of denunciation and condemnation by taking this step to serve the defenseless Palestinian people. It threw the ball into the court of the Palestinians, who must now seize the opportunity and abandon the policy of lip service.”
In another article published in the Saudi newspaper, Emirati political analyst and researcher Salem al-Ketbi also defended the deal with Israel, saying the UAE was acting in the interest of the Palestinians and all peoples of the region. “The UAE is using its role and sense of national responsibility in order to remove the possibility of escalation of violence in the event of the implementation of the Israeli decision to annex Palestinian lands,” al-Ketbi wrote.
“The deal offers the Palestinian people and their leaders a rescue neckband that preserves all their rights, revives the opportunities for a political settlement and creates new opportunities for the peace process.”
The Emirati political analyst added that the UAE, which has always supported the Palestinians and their “just cause,” will continue to do so in the future. “Establishing direct relations with Israel will enable the UAE to play an effective and influential role in the security and stability of the region, in cooperation with the Arab countries, and to encourage the Palestinian and Israeli parties to engage in serious dialogue in search of a just settlement.”


Tags Emirates Palestinian normalization UAE Israel
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Belgium's choice: Join Israel in promoting tolerance or fund anti-Zionism By JPOST EDITORIAL
My Word: Eyes opened from Acre to Gaza By LIAT COLLINS
Yitz Greenberg An appreciation of Rabbi Adin Steinsaltz – opinion By YITZ GREENBERG
Ruthie Blum Biden and Harris are the Trojan Horse of the radical Democrats – opinion By RUTHIE BLUM
Ehud Olmert Ehud Olmert to 'Post': Netanyahu is still up to his tricks By EHUD OLMERT

Most Read

1 Israel, UAE reach historic peace deal: ‘We can make a wonderful future’
L-R: Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed, US President Donald Trump, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
2 Were suspicious tunnels near Beirut Port discovered after blast?
A member of the army is seen at the site of Tuesday's blast in Beirut's port area, Lebanon August 8, 2020.
3 What do Jewish voters need to know about Kamala Harris?
U.S. Senator Kamala Harris launches her campaign for President of the United States
4 NYT reveals origin of ammonium nitrate that caused Beirut blast - report
The Beirut Port after Tuesday’s explosion that killed at least 157 and wounded more than 5,000
5 Nasrallah threatens to blow up Israel with same chemicals as Beirut blast
Supporters of Lebanon's Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah ride in a vehicle decorated with Hezbollah and Lebanese flags and a picture of him, as part of a convoy in the southern village of Kfar Kila, Lebanon October 25, 2019
Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by