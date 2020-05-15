Saudi writer claims public is 'indifferent' to Palestinian cause - report

During a May 10 interview, Abdulhamed Al-Ghobain, a Saudi writer, gave an interview with BBC Arabic TV in which he states that the Saudi public is no longer interested in the Palestinian cause or Arab interests, according to MEMRI (the Middle East Media Research Institute).The Saudi writer claims that within public opinion the Palestinians have effectively "lost" and failed to contribute, adding that their actions in general are "governed by their feeling: to which apparently the Saudi government and its people do not agree with. “I am talking about public opinion. There is a deluge [of opinions] against the Palestinian cause. It is no longer just public support for normalization and building ties with Israel," Al-Ghobain said. "[Our] public has turned against the Palestinians in general. Unfortunately, the Palestinians have lost. The Palestinians have not contributed anything. We can say that they are emotional people whose behavior is governed by their feelings.”Al-Ghobain continued by elaborating that it is within Saudi Arabia's "strategic interest" and "economic interests" to keep channel open with Israel and continue the dialogue towards normalization and "maintain real relations with Israel.""Israel is an advanced country and we can benefit from it. [When] Turkey established relations with Israel, it experienced great progress," he said.However, Al-Ghobain explained that the Saudi public opinion is not solely directed at the Palestinians but the Arab League "in general," adding this stance is beneficial in "keeping with their interests" to formulate ties with Israel.“If you came to Saudi Arabia and conducted a survey–even among middle school and high school students–they will tell you that not only are they indifferent to the Palestinian cause, but the people in Saudi Arabia no longer care about Arabs as a whole.“These opinions have been voiced very loudly in Saudi Arabia for the past two years. At first, it was said quietly, but now this voice is very loud. People say out in the open that they do not care about the Palestinian cause and about the Arabs in general, and that we must steer our relations in keeping with our interests," Al-Ghobain said.