Secretive 'ninja sword' R9X airstrike reported in Idlib

A drone was filmed over Idlib on Sunday and allegedly carried out a strike on a car using the secretive R9X “ninja” missile, a modified version of a Hellfire missile that uses blades to kill instead of a warhead. A bloody body and what appeared to be a blade from the weapon were seen in a Hyundai as people shouted and sought to aid the deceased passenger.
The use of the “ninja” missiles to “mince” members of Al-Qaeda, especially in daylight, appears to send a message to Hurras al-Din that it is being watched and hunted. However the group appears to have a safe haven in Idlib, so it is unclear how several airstrikes against Jordanian or Egyptian or Yemenite members of this extremist group, will totally destroy it. The group is one example of the many extremist Islamist terrorist groups that are able to operate in Idlib and have foreigners in their ranks. In general these groups have not been alleged to plot numerous attacks on western countries, the way Al Qaeda used to or ISIS did, which s one reason there has not been more concentration on them.The US decision to apparently resort to a weapon that uses swords rather than an explosion is likely due to critique during the Obama era of the using drones strikes with impunity and sometimes harming civilians. During the war on ISIS the US has used drones but has attempted to reduce the number of civilian casualties as much as possible.It is not clear why the “sword” missiles have been used to hit Al-Qaeda but not ISIS members. Since the munition itself and the strikes are not public, despite the large amount of evidence and revelations to newspapers such as The Wall Street Journal about the weapon, leave many questions about its employment.
This weapon first was revealed in May 2019 reports that appeared to confirm a mysterious weapon that struck vehicles from Syria to Yemen and penetrated the top of cars like knife going through butter, opening them up like a tin can. This weapon was reportedly used to kill Abu Khayr al-Masri, a deputy of Al-Qaeda, in Idlib province in February 2017. Al-Masri was born in Egypt and had worked with Ayman al-Zawahiri. Apparently detained in Iran he went to Syria after being released by Tehran in 2015 and moved to Idlib to work with the Nusra front. Nusra is Syria’s Al-Qaeda branch. Nusra later became Hayat Tahrir al-Sham.The area where al-Masri, which means “the Egyptian” was killed, Al-Mastumah, was 44km south of an area called Barisha that Abu Baqr al-Baghdadi moved to after the defeat of ISIS in Raqqa in 2017.Video and images from the June 14, 2020 airstrike show the car was hit in the passenger side of the front window and the roof, apparently using two missiles. It is reminiscent of another December 2019 drone strike that killed Jordanian member of Hurras al-Din, a man named Bilal Khuraisat or Abu Khadija al-Urduni. Now another Jordanian and a Yemeni have apparently been killed. They were also linked to Hurras al-Din. The group is said to be an Al-Qaeda breakaway. The dead were named as Qassam al-Urduni, or Qassam the Jordanian, and Bilal al-Sanaani. One man with a leg missing and gashes was reportedly brought to a hospital and photos of him were released. He was said to be alive. The airstrikes all seem similar. The missile, with up to six swords popping out of an area above its visual guidance at the tip, slice through the passenger side of the car and cut up the target. These are believed to be modified Hellfire missiles, the missiles used since the early 2000s on US armed drones. The modified missile is sometimes called a “Ginsu” but is technically also named an R9X. These are big munitions, about the size of an adult male. They weight 100 lbs.US MQ-9 Reaper drones can carry four laser-guided AGM-114 Hellfires, each with a 20lb warhead. In this case these missiles would have their warheads replaced with the swords.Hurras al-Din is known to be close to ISIS. Abu Mohammed Salami, a Hurras commander, sheltered ISIS leader Baghdadi until October 2019 when US special forces killed Baghdadi in a raid near the Turkish border. France24 notes that Hurras is considered loyal to Al-Qaeda head Zawahiri. It’s unclear how it operates so close to the Turkish border with ISIS and HTS with Turkish NATO member forces in vicinity. Turkey has sent thousands of soldiers to Idlib in recent months but Turkey’s NATO forces never appear to fight against Al Qaeda or terrorist groups, many of which allegedly move freely where Turkey’s units are located. The June 14 strike was carried out with a drone that appeared to fly over the area in broad daylight. The drone was not shot at by regime air defense and was not interdicted by Turkish electronic jamming. It is not clear where the drone flew from. The US killed more Al Qaeda leaders in August, September and July 2019 in Syria and in Yemen in February 2020. The US apparently targeted Al Qaeda in Libya in February 2019.The rocket literally went through the entire car and crashed into the ground in the back pic.twitter.com/RCSZF7dh1L— ZOKA (@200_zoka) June 14, 2020
High-ranking Al-Qaeda-affiliated Hurras al-Din members killed in US drone strike on car west of Idlib /SyriaReaper In Sky with Ninja pic.twitter.com/ZRQ75qccju https://t.co/WwlVIQL8rr— Harry Boone (@towersight) June 14, 2020
