Senior Hezbollah money changer found shot to death near Beirut

A Lebanese man sanctioned for allegedly funneling millions of dollars to Hamas was found dead in a mountain town outside Beirut, a security source told Reuters on Wednesday.

The security source identified the victim as Mohammad Surur and said he hailed from a northeastern town near the Syrian border and worked in currency exchanges and money transfers, including between Iran-backed terror groups opposed to Israel.

He was found dead in a house in the town of Beit Meri on Tuesday, with several gunshot wounds to his legs, the Lebanese security source said.

That, along with a large of sum money found on the body, led Lebanon's security forces to conclude that Surur had been subject to a violent interrogation, not attempted theft, the source added. Members of Hezbollah attend the funeral of Wissam Tawil, a commander of Hezbollah's elite Radwan forces who according to Lebanese security sources was killed during an Israeli strike on south Lebanon, in Khirbet Silem, Lebanon, January 9, 2024. (credit: REUTERS/AZIZ TAHER)

Surur was sanctioned in 2019 by the US Treasury, which said he had transferred "tens of millions of dollars per year" between the Iranian Revolutionary Guards' external branch, the Quds Force, and Hamas's armed wing the Qassam Brigades.

He would have been 57 at the time of his death, according to biographical details published by the Treasury.

The Treasury said in 2019 that Surur was also linked to Lebanon's Hezbollah, an ally of Hamas. Surur has been seen at public events hosted by Hezbollah in Lebanon but did not appear to have a formal or senior role directly within the terror group, a source familiar with Hezbollah's operations told Reuters.

Hezbollah has been exchanging fire across Lebanon's southern border with Israel in parallel with the Gaza war.

In a press conference, Surur's family pressed for a full investigation into the circumstances around his death but did not accuse any particular individual, group or government.

His death comes just days after the killing of a local official in an anti-Hezbollah faction, which has stoked fears of an outbreak of political and sectarian violence.

Lebanon is already suffering a nearly five-year-old financial collapse that has turned much of the economy into a cash-based one, worrying observers who say money laundering could grow.

In March, a top US Treasury representative visited Lebanon to press officials to halt financial transfers to Hamas. A source at Lebanon's central bank told Reuters that Lebanon had denied such transfers were taking place.