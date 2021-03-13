Shipping mysteries grow: Iran claims ship attacked days after WSJ report

On March 12 Iran alleged that its Shahr E Kord ship was damaged in a Wednesday incident. It was hit by some kind of an explosion. No one was hurt. Iran has called this “terrorism.” The timing of the Iranian claim came a day after the Wall Street Journal claimed that Israel had targeted 12 ships making their way to Syria with Iranian oil and possible Iranian weapons.

The report quoted US and “regional officials” and said the attacks went back to 2019. What was already known was that it was Iran that had been allegedly attacking ships. In May 2019 four ships were hit with mines in the Gulf of Oman. Then two more were attacked in June 2019.

Iran grabbed the Stena Impero, a British flagged ship, in July 2019. The UK had seized the Grace 1 ship that was moving Iranian oil to Syria in July prior to the Iranian raid. Timing is everything. Iran had seized ships in the past or harassed them usually as part of some kind of cycle of pressure. It seized a South Korean ship, for instance, in early January as part of demands to get back frozen assets in South Korean.

The timing of the Iranian accusation that one of its ships was struck this week seemed uniquely timed to come after the report in the US media about Israel’s alleged targeting of ships going to Syria. Iran’s Press TV clarified that “last month, an Israeli-owned cargo ship said it had come under attack while it was in the Sea of Oman.”

All of this leads to a lack of clarity about what is happening at sea. In August 2020, for instance, the US said it seized four shipments of Iranian petroleum headed for Venezuela. Then there were the four ships tracked heading to Venezuela from Iran in May 2020. The Shahr E Kord ship and its route, as well as previous allegations about the ship moving illicit cargo are now of interest to those who track ships. Reports in 2019 indicate the same ship was involved in shipments to Libya in the midst of the civil war there.

The strange timing of Iran’s claims about the ship, which is named after a city in Iran, illustrate the murky world of shipping, especially when such shipping is linked to Iran or Iranian attacks and now Israel-Iran tensions. Is it a coincidence that one day a US newspaper reports on alleged Israeli attacks and the next day Iran says that a ship widely known as part of other shipments to conflict zones, is targeted in an attack?

Many mysteries remain about the May and June 2019 attacks on ships, as well as Iran’s illicit use of ships to conduct trade to Syria and other countries amid US sanctions. Mysteries also surround an oil spill off the coast of Israel in early February that became an ecological disaster which Israel’s environmental protection minister blamed on Iran. And then there are cases like that of the Gulf Sky ship which disappeared in July 2020 off the coast of the UAE and ended up off the coast of Iran, allegedly hijacked. The crew remain unpaid. That ship now appears back in business.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}