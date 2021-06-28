Shtayyeh vows to prosecute those behind activist’s death

Banat, 44, died during a raid on his home in Hebron by PA security officers last Thursday. The PA has still not provided any details about the circumstances that led to his death.

Eyewitnesses claimed that Banat, an outspoken critic of the PA leadership, was beaten to death by more than 25 officers who came to arrest him.

Banat’s death has sparked a wave of unprecedented protests in the West Bank, especially in Ramallah, where many Palestinians have been demonstrations against PA President Mahmoud Abbas and the Palestinian security services.

PA officials have accused Hamas and ousted Fatah leader Mohammed Dahlan, who is based in the United Arab Emirates, of exploiting the death of the activist to incite Palestinians against Abbas and the Palestinian leadership. Denouncing the alleged “assassination” of Banat, Hamas and Dahlan have called on Palestinians to take to the streets to protest against Abbas and the “repressive” measures of the PA security forces.

Hours after the death of Banat was announced by the Palestinian governor of Hebron, Jibreen al-Bakri, PA Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh formed a committee to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident. The committee is headed by PA Minister of Justice Mohammed al-Shalaldeh.

In his first public statement on the incident, Shtayyeh said on Monday that the commission of inquiry “is doing its work with all professionalism and transparency in order to clarify the truth, and put matters in perspective within the framework of Palestinian law.”

Shtayyeh, who was speaking during the weekly meeting of the PA cabinet in Ramallah, said that those who are found to be connected to the death of Banat will be referred to the competent judicial authorities. His remarks are seen as an attempt to calm the situation after days of protests by Palestinians against the PA.

Shtayyeh emphasized the Palestinians’ right to freedom of expression “according to democratic principles, which are part of the culture of our people.”

He also affirmed respect for the independence of the judiciary and its decisions, and respect for the freedom of the press and media, urging Palestinians “to demonstrate a spirit of high responsibility, and not to distort the matter in favor of political agendas and paid defamation campaigns.”

In an implicit reference to the anti-PA demonstrations, Shtayyeh called on Palestinians to direct their “national effort against the occupation and its colonial tools in Jerusalem and Palestine.”

Meanwhile, several Palestinian journalists held a sit-in strike in front of the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights in Ramallah to demand international protection after they were assaulted by PA police officers and Fatah activists while covering the protests over the death of Banat.

The journalists said that many of them were subjected to physical and verbal abuse and had their cameras smashed and mobile phones confiscated by PA security officers and Fatah members.

Palestinian human rights groups denounced assaults “by uniformed and non-uniformed security personnel” on participants in recent peaceful assemblies. “Using excessive force, security officers beat with batons, stoned, and dragged protesters along the ground,” the groups said in a statement after an emergency meeting in Ramallah. “They fired tear gas canisters intensively while civilians were in the city center [of Ramallah]. Attacks affected journalists, who were beaten and had their equipment seized. Security personnel obstructed the work, and confiscated mobile telephones of, field researchers at human rights institutions.”

The groups pointed out that uniformed security personnel did not intervene to protect and stop the “aggression” on the protesters by non-uniformed security officers. “Human rights groups underline that the rights to freedom of peace assembly and expression must be respected as constitutional rights, ensured by the Palestinian Basic Law and international human rights conventions. Abuse of these rights reflects a constitutional crime and a grave breach of the Palestinians’ obligations arising from accession to international conventions.”