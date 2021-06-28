The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Shtayyeh vows to prosecute those behind activist’s death

The Palestinian commission of inquiry into the death of political activist Nizar Banat is expected to publish its findings in the next 48 hours.

By KHALED ABU TOAMEH  
JUNE 28, 2021 16:38
Demonstrators protest over the death of Nizar Banat, a critic of the Palestinian Authority, in Hebron, (photo credit: MUSSA QAWASMA/REUTERS)
Demonstrators protest over the death of Nizar Banat, a critic of the Palestinian Authority, in Hebron,
(photo credit: MUSSA QAWASMA/REUTERS)
The Palestinian commission of inquiry into the death of political activist Nizar Banat is expected to publish its findings in the next 48 hours as Palestinians continued to protest his alleged killing by the Palestinian Authority security forces.
Banat, 44, died during a raid on his home in Hebron by PA security officers last Thursday. The PA has still not provided any details about the circumstances that led to his death.
Eyewitnesses claimed that Banat, an outspoken critic of the PA leadership, was beaten to death by more than 25 officers who came to arrest him.
Banat’s death has sparked a wave of unprecedented protests in the West Bank, especially in Ramallah, where many Palestinians have been demonstrations against PA President Mahmoud Abbas and the Palestinian security services.
PA officials have accused Hamas and ousted Fatah leader Mohammed Dahlan, who is based in the United Arab Emirates, of exploiting the death of the activist to incite Palestinians against Abbas and the Palestinian leadership. Denouncing the alleged “assassination” of Banat, Hamas and Dahlan have called on Palestinians to take to the streets to protest against Abbas and the “repressive” measures of the PA security forces.
Hours after the death of Banat was announced by the Palestinian governor of Hebron, Jibreen al-Bakri, PA Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh formed a committee to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident. The committee is headed by PA Minister of Justice Mohammed al-Shalaldeh.
In his first public statement on the incident, Shtayyeh said on Monday that the commission of inquiry “is doing its work with all professionalism and transparency in order to clarify the truth, and put matters in perspective within the framework of Palestinian law.”
Shtayyeh, who was speaking during the weekly meeting of the PA cabinet in Ramallah, said that those who are found to be connected to the death of Banat will be referred to the competent judicial authorities. His remarks are seen as an attempt to calm the situation after days of protests by Palestinians against the PA. 
Shtayyeh emphasized the Palestinians’ right to freedom of expression “according to democratic principles, which are part of the culture of our people.”
He also affirmed respect for the independence of the judiciary and its decisions, and respect for the freedom of the press and media, urging Palestinians “to demonstrate a spirit of high responsibility, and not to distort the matter in favor of political agendas and paid defamation campaigns.”
In an implicit reference to the anti-PA demonstrations, Shtayyeh called on Palestinians to direct their “national effort against the occupation and its colonial tools in Jerusalem and Palestine.”
Meanwhile, several Palestinian journalists held a sit-in strike in front of the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights in Ramallah to demand international protection after they were assaulted by PA police officers and Fatah activists while covering the protests over the death of Banat.
The journalists said that many of them were subjected to physical and verbal abuse and had their cameras smashed and mobile phones confiscated by PA security officers and Fatah members.
Palestinian human rights groups denounced assaults “by uniformed and non-uniformed security personnel” on participants in recent peaceful assemblies. “Using excessive force, security officers beat with batons, stoned, and dragged protesters along the ground,” the groups said in a statement after an emergency meeting in Ramallah. “They fired tear gas canisters intensively while civilians were in the city center [of Ramallah]. Attacks affected journalists, who were beaten and had their equipment seized. Security personnel obstructed the work, and confiscated mobile telephones of, field researchers at human rights institutions.”
The groups pointed out that uniformed security personnel did not intervene to protect and stop the “aggression” on the protesters by non-uniformed security officers. “Human rights groups underline that the rights to freedom of peace assembly and expression must be respected as constitutional rights, ensured by the Palestinian Basic Law and international human rights conventions. Abuse of these rights reflects a constitutional crime and a grave breach of the Palestinians’ obligations arising from accession to international conventions.”


Tags Palestinian Authority Ramallah Palestine
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

The importance of standing with Surfside - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef

What happens when opposition declares the government to be illegitimate?

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Benji Levy

The desired consequences of the new government unifying Israel - opinion

 By BENJI LEVY
Douglas Bloomfield

It has been a good and bad week in American politics - opinion

 By DOUGLAS BLOOMFIELD
Gidon Ben-Zvi

Let’s get long-buried report on BBC anti-Israel bias published

 By GIDON BEN-ZVI
Most Read
1

Stunning archaeological find: Is there an 'underworld' under the earth?

Relief with the twelve gods of the underworld at Yazılıkaya Rock Temple
2

New prehistoric human unknown to science discovered in Israel

Skull found at the site among other items at Nesher Ramla.
3

Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine linked to rare blood disease - Israeli study

An illustrative photo of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
4

Israel delays entry of vaccinated tourists until August due to COVID uptick

TRAVELERS CONVERGE at Ben-Gurion Airport late last month, as the skies begin to open up.
5

4 dead, 159 missing, including 20 Jews, in building collapse in Miami

A bunk bed is seen in a partially collapsed building in Miami Beach, Florida, U.S., June 24, 2021. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by