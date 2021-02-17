The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Son of slain ‘collaborator’ sentenced to death by Hamas

Shadi al-Sufi, 38, was found guilty of killing Jaber al-Qeeq, a former activist with the PLO’s Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP).

By KHALED ABU TOAMEH  
FEBRUARY 17, 2021 13:23
Palestinian militants of the National Resistance brigades, the armed wing of the Democratic Front for the Liberation of Palestine (DFLP), demonstrate their skills during a graduation ceremony in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip October 28, 2016. (photo credit: IBRAHEEM ABU MUSTAFA / REUTERS)
Palestinian militants of the National Resistance brigades, the armed wing of the Democratic Front for the Liberation of Palestine (DFLP), demonstrate their skills during a graduation ceremony in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip October 28, 2016.
(photo credit: IBRAHEEM ABU MUSTAFA / REUTERS)
A Hamas court on Wednesday sentenced a Palestinian man to death by hanging after convicting him of killing an activist who murdered his father for allegedly collaborating with Israel.
Shadi al-Sufi, 38, was found guilty of killing Jaber al-Qeeq, a former activist with the PLO’s Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP).
Qeeq was assassinated in the Gaza Strip in July 2020.
He belonged to a cell that brutally murdered Subhi al-Sufi, a resident of the town of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, during the First Intifada, which erupted in late 1987.
The victim was reportedly hacked to death in front of his wife and children.
Qeeq’s terror cell was responsible for the abduction and murder of a number of Palestinians suspected of collaboration with Israel.
More than 1,000 suspected collaborators with Israel were murdered by Palestinians during the First Intifada.
Qeeq was arrested by Israeli authorities and sentenced to a lengthy prison term for his role in the murder of al-Sufi and other suspected collaborators.
He was released shortly after the signing of the Oslo Accords between Israel and the PLO in 1993. Although he belonged to the PFLP, which rejected the Oslo Accords, al-Qeeq was recruited to the Palestinian Authority security forces with the rank of colonel.
Qeeq was killed last year by three assailants. One of them was immediately identified as Shadi al-Sufi, whose father was murdered by the PFLP activist more than 30 years ago.
After the assassination of al-Qeeq, the main suspect (Shadi al-Sufi) posted a message on Facebook in which he wrote: “My father, I have cried for 32 years over your absence. Today, I laughed with all my heart. Rest in peace. I have slaughtered your adversary like a goat.”
The PFLP and other Palestinian groups, including Fatah, demanded that Hamas impose the death penalty on all those involved in the killing of al-Qeeq.
Hamas courts have issued at least 10 death sentences during 2020, according to Palestinian human rights organizations.
Sufi was arrested two months after the assassination of al-Qeeq. His trial lasted three months, and the death sentence was handed down on Wednesday morning.
Four members of his family who were charged with complicity in the assassination of al-Qeeq were sentenced to 10-15 years in prison with hard labor. A fifth man was sentenced to three years in prison.


Tags Gaza plo Palestinian Liberation Organization
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

The cleansing snow comes to Jerusalem at the perfect time

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy

Daily Blood Libel: Jews won’t vaccinate Palestinians – NOT! - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Emily Schrader

Why are Jewish groups fighting the IHRA antisemitism definition? - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
TAMIR GILAT: Goals, Giving and Gratitude.

Cancer, 10 years later: I am not the story of my life - opinion

 By TAMIR GILAT
Walter Bingham

Israel Elections: Lack of Anglo representation is an insult - opinion

 By WALTER BINGHAM

Most Read

1

US threatens to ban Israeli planes landing in America - report

The A330-900neo plane
2

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
3

Why did Trump's lawyer, David Schoen, keep putting his hand on his head?

Trump's impeachment lawyer David Schoen covering his hand with his head before drinking water
4

COVID-19: 40% of new serious cases are under 60 - here’s why

A woman and her dog are seen on Jaffa Street in Jerusalem after the coronavirus lockdown ends, on February 8, 2021.
5

Iran cleric: People who are vaccinated for COVID have ‘become homosexuals’

An Iranian policeman takes out his gun ahead of a hanging.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by