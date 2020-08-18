Special Court to rule on assassination of Lebanese PM Hariri on Tuesday

The Special Tribunal for Lebanon trying senior members of Hezbollah for the assassination of former Lebanese prime minister Rafik Hariri in 2005 will announce its verdict Tuesday around noon Israel time.Harari was assassinated in an audacious and horrific massive bombing on February 14, 2005 that also killed 21 others, injured hundreds and left the area covered in smoke and debris. The verdict is expected to be an earthquake in Lebanon’s already shaky political system.An explosion in Beirut on August 4 killing almost 200 people and injuring thousands led the Lebanese government to resign on August 10, and the country has been engulfed in a new level of finger-pointing against Hezbollah and demands for change. The verdict was originally set for August 7, but was delayed until Tuesday due to the explosion.Prosecutors focused the trial for the 2005 murder of Hariri mostly on five indicted senior Hezbollah operatives (who were tried in absentia) without indicting any Syrian officials.One of the five, Hezbollah military commander Mustafa Amine Badreddine, was dropped from the indictment after he was killed in Syria in 2016. However, the initial investigation into the incident alleged Syrian involvement. The prosecution's explanation for their hypothesis that Hezbollah agents assassinated Hariri related to orders the terrorist organization allegedly received from Syria because of Hariri's tendencies to overdo it in seeking independent action from Syria. Proceedings were delayed for years due to Hezbollah’s hold on power in Lebanon. Even after the August 4 explosion and regardless of Tuesday’s verdict, many expect the group to maintain its stranglehold because its armed forces can overpower any other group.“The first mandate was a period of investigations and preparations,” a prior STL statement said. “The second saw the opening of the first trial on 16 January 2014. The third mandate will include the completion of the current trial.”The STL has also said that it “is uniquely placed to make a contribution to the rule of law. In our new mandate, we must redouble our efforts to ensure that our legacy is one of significant and enduring value for Lebanon primarily, but also for the region and beyond.”The trial saw major leaders and personalities testify. One of the highlights came in November 2014, when Lebanese MK Marwan Hamade told the Tribunal that Syria had blocked Lebanon from engaging in peace talks with Israel.Hamade, a Lebanese parliament member, former minister and close ally of assassinated Lebanese prime minister Rafik Hariri made the statement in the case against Hariri's alleged assassins.Speaking alternately in English and Arabic, Hamade explained that as part of trying to take over Lebanese foreign policy and governance, Syria "forbade" Lebanon to negotiate with Israel "before Syria was done" negotiating with Israel.He added that "although Lebanon had hot topics" to talk to Israel about, including the issue of Palestinian refugees in Lebanon, Syria blocked all dialogue.Hamade's main topic of testimony was helping prosecutors build their case for the motive for assassinating Hariri. Because the case is against four senior Hezbollah operatives for killing its former Sunni leader, it essentially pits the country's Shiites against its Sunnis in a region where the two sides have been somewhere between at loggerheads and outright war.Until November 2014, the prosecution had carefully steered clear of accusations against Syria, trying to avoid further controversy and diplomatic opposition from Syria's supporters and it did not explain the reason for the timing of the change in strategy.Assad lost considerable standing in much of the world over the course of the Syrian civil war and is not as strong politically as he was when the trial started.The trial started in January 2014, garnering massive international interest. It was broadcast in English, Arabic and French, and involved a full courtroom of a couple of dozen lawyers, all of whom made initial introductions.Initially, the trial involved Badreddine (relative of the killed notorious Hezbollah commander Imad Mughniyeh), Salim Ayyash, Hussein Hassab Oneissi and Sassad Hassan Sabra, but eventually Hassan Habib Merhi was added as a defendant.The court is a tribunal of international character established on March 1, 2009, with headquarters on the outskirts of The Hague as well as an office in Beirut.