The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Special Court to rule on assassination of Lebanese PM Hariri on Tuesday

Harari was assassinated in an audacious and horrific massive bombing on February 14, 2005 that also killed 21 others, injured hundreds and left the area covered in smoke and debris.

By YONAH JEREMY BOB  
AUGUST 18, 2020 08:30
Workers prepare a giant poster depicting Lebanon's assassinated former prime minister Rafik al-Hariri, in downtown Beirut, Lebanon February 12, 2010 (photo credit: REUTERS/MOHAMED AZAKIR)
Workers prepare a giant poster depicting Lebanon's assassinated former prime minister Rafik al-Hariri, in downtown Beirut, Lebanon February 12, 2010
(photo credit: REUTERS/MOHAMED AZAKIR)
The Special Tribunal for Lebanon trying senior members of Hezbollah for the assassination of former Lebanese prime minister Rafik Hariri in 2005 will announce its verdict Tuesday around noon Israel time.
Harari was assassinated in an audacious and horrific massive bombing on February 14, 2005 that also killed 21 others, injured hundreds and left the area covered in smoke and debris.
The verdict is expected to be an earthquake in Lebanon’s already shaky political system.
An explosion in Beirut on August 4 killing almost 200 people and injuring thousands led the Lebanese government to resign on August 10, and the country has been engulfed in a new level of finger-pointing against Hezbollah and demands for change.  
The verdict was originally set for August 7, but was delayed until Tuesday due to the explosion.
Prosecutors focused the trial for the 2005 murder of Hariri mostly on five indicted senior Hezbollah operatives (who were tried in absentia) without indicting any Syrian officials.
One of the five, Hezbollah military commander Mustafa Amine Badreddine, was dropped from the indictment after he was killed in Syria in 2016.
The website of the UN-backed Special Tribunal for Lebanon shows the pictures of four men wanted for the assassination of statesman Rafik al-Hariri in this screen capture made in Singapore July 29, 2011 (Credit: REUTERS/Special Tribunal for Lebanon/Handout/File Photo)The website of the UN-backed Special Tribunal for Lebanon shows the pictures of four men wanted for the assassination of statesman Rafik al-Hariri in this screen capture made in Singapore July 29, 2011 (Credit: REUTERS/Special Tribunal for Lebanon/Handout/File Photo)
However, the initial investigation into the incident alleged Syrian involvement. The prosecution's explanation for their hypothesis that Hezbollah agents assassinated Hariri related to orders the terrorist organization allegedly received from Syria because of Hariri's tendencies to overdo it in seeking independent action from Syria.
Proceedings were delayed for years due to Hezbollah’s hold on power in Lebanon. Even after the August 4 explosion and regardless of Tuesday’s verdict, many expect the group to maintain its stranglehold because its armed forces can overpower any other group.
“The first mandate was a period of investigations and preparations,” a prior STL statement said. “The second saw the opening of the first trial on 16 January 2014. The third mandate will include the completion of the current trial.”
The STL has also said that it “is uniquely placed to make a contribution to the rule of law. In our new mandate, we must redouble our efforts to ensure that our legacy is one of significant and enduring value for Lebanon primarily, but also for the region and beyond.”
The trial saw major leaders and personalities testify. One of the highlights came in November 2014, when Lebanese MK Marwan Hamade told the Tribunal that Syria had blocked Lebanon from engaging in peace talks with Israel.
Hamade, a Lebanese parliament member, former minister and close ally of assassinated Lebanese prime minister Rafik Hariri made the statement in the case against Hariri's alleged assassins.
Speaking alternately in English and Arabic, Hamade explained that as part of trying to take over Lebanese foreign policy and governance, Syria "forbade" Lebanon to negotiate with Israel "before Syria was done" negotiating with Israel.
He added that "although Lebanon had hot topics" to talk to Israel about, including the issue of Palestinian refugees in Lebanon, Syria blocked all dialogue.
Hamade's main topic of testimony was helping prosecutors build their case for the motive for assassinating Hariri. 
Because the case is against four senior Hezbollah operatives for killing its former Sunni leader, it essentially pits the country's Shiites against its Sunnis in a region where the two sides have been somewhere between at loggerheads and outright war.
Until November 2014, the prosecution had carefully steered clear of accusations against Syria, trying to avoid further controversy and diplomatic opposition from Syria's supporters and it did not explain the reason for the timing of the change in strategy.
Assad lost considerable standing in much of the world over the course of the Syrian civil war and is not as strong politically as he was when the trial started.
The trial started in January 2014, garnering massive international interest. It was broadcast in English, Arabic and French, and involved a full courtroom of a couple of dozen lawyers, all of whom made initial introductions.
Initially, the trial involved Badreddine (relative of the killed notorious Hezbollah commander Imad Mughniyeh), Salim Ayyash, Hussein Hassab Oneissi and Sassad Hassan Sabra, but eventually Hassan Habib Merhi was added as a defendant.
The court is a tribunal of international character established on March 1, 2009, with headquarters on the outskirts of The Hague as well as an office in Beirut.


Tags Hezbollah Lebanon hariri
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Netanyahu's secretive style of governance is an insult to his ministers By JPOST EDITORIAL
Ronald Lauder Mabrouk and mazel tov to all Muslims and Jews in this new era of peace By RONALD S. LAUDER
Susan Hattis Rolef Netanyahu’s perception of democracy is full of factual mistakes – opinion By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Eytan Gilboa The Israel-UAE Agreement: A Message to Iran, the Palestinians and Biden By EYTAN GILBOA
Amotz Asa-El Remembering Rabbi Adin Steinsaltz, intellectual wonder and Jewish landmark By AMOTZ ASA-EL

Most Read

1 Israel, UAE reach historic peace deal: ‘We can make a wonderful future’
L-R: Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed, US President Donald Trump, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
2 Were suspicious tunnels near Beirut Port discovered after blast?
A member of the army is seen at the site of Tuesday's blast in Beirut's port area, Lebanon August 8, 2020.
3 Jewish community vocal over Kamala Harris's Jewish husband
Kamala Harris and her husband Douglas Emhoff
4 What do Jewish voters need to know about Kamala Harris?
U.S. Senator Kamala Harris launches her campaign for President of the United States
5 Five countries that could be next to make peace with Israel
Flags of Arab League member countries on display at Beirut's Phoenicia Hotel, Lebanon January 18, 2019

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by