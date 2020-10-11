Former Sudanese MP and businessman Abu Al-Qasim Bartham is leading the initiative and told KAN that he is not in contact with any official bodies in Israel concerning the visit. Sudanese law does not forbid citizens from visiting Israel.

Bartham hopes the visit will help "break the psychological barriers" of Israeli and Sudanese citizens.

"There is no hostility and hatred between Israel and Sudan," Bartham told KAN, hoping that Israel will allow the visit.

Reports about a possible normalization deal between Sudan and Israel have been spreading for months, with some Sudanese officials denying the reports on multiple occasions.

Sudan’s leaders have not ruled out establishing ties with Israel as part of a US offer of $300m. in economic aid, as well as $3 b. in debt relief and investments.

Chairman of the Sudanese Sovereignty Council Abdel Fatah al-Burhan, who is in the position during a transition period after ruler Omar al-Bashir was toppled last year, favors ties with Israel in exchange for the US aid package, and his No. 2, Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, supports him as well.

Burhan met with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Uganda in February, and Sudan was discussed during Netanyahu’s meeting with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in September.

Normalization between Israel and Sudan would be deeply symbolic, as Khartoum was the site of the 1967 Arab League decision on the “three nos” – no recognition, no negotiations and no peace with Israel.

Lahav Harkov and Reuters contributed to this report.

Sudanese civilians are planning for a delegation of 40 people to visit Israel in November, according to KAN news. It will include athletes, artists and businessmen.