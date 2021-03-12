Ten years of Syria conflict, from protest to war to economic decline

Protesters gather near the Omari Mosque in the southern old city of Deraa, March 22, 2011. Hundreds of people marched in southern Syria for a fifth straight day on Tuesday, protesting against the government of President Bashar al-Assad and shouting "Freedom, freedom. Peaceful, peaceful." Protesters gathered near the Old Omari mosque in Deraa and in the nearby town of Nawa in the strategic Hauran plateau, close to the border with Jordan, catching a wave of Arab unrest that has toppled leaders in Tunisia and Egypt. (Credit: REUTERS/KHALED AL-HARIRI)

Syrian ambassador to the United Nations Faysal Khabbaz Hamoui arrives at the UN Human Rights Council for the emergency debate on human rights and humanitarian situation in Syria, at the United Nations in Geneva February 28, 2012. Syria called on Tuesday for countries to stop "inciting sectarianism and providing arms" to opposition forces in the country, and charged that sanctions imposed by some countries were preventing Damascus from buying medicines and fuel. (Credit: REUTERS/DENIS BALIBOUSE)

A Syrian woman gestures as she sits on her wheelchair near her damaged house, after an air raid by the Syrian army forces near the district area of Homs, August 26, 2012. (Credit: REUTERS/YAZAN HOMSY)

A UN chemical weapons expert (2nd L) chats with a doctor as he visits a hospital, where people affected by an apparent gas attack are being treated, in the Damascus' suburb of Zamalka August 29, 2013. A team of UN experts left their Damascus hotel for a third day of on-site investigations into apparent chemical weapons attacks on the outskirts of the capital. Activists and doctors in rebel-held areas said the six-car UN convoy was scheduled to visit the scene of strikes in the eastern Ghouta suburbs.(Credit: REUTERS/MOHAMED ABDULLAH)

A member loyal to the Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) waves an ISIL flag in Raqqa June 29, 2014. The offshoot of al-Qaeda which has captured swathes of territory in Iraq and Syria has declared itself an Islamic "Caliphate" and called on factions worldwide to pledge their allegiance, a statement posted on jihadist websites said on Sunday. The group, previously known as the Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant (ISIL), also known as ISIS, has renamed itself "Islamic State" and proclaimed its leader Abu Bakr al-Baghadi as "Caliph" - the head of the state, the statement said. (Credit: REUTERS/STRINGER)

A Kurdish peshmerga fighter takes up position with a rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) launcher at the front line against the Islamic State, in Khazir September 7, 2014. Islamic State launched a lightning advance through northern and central Iraq in June, declaring an Islamic caliphate. With the help of US air strikes, Iraq's army and Kurdish forces have been able to push the fighters back from some areas. (Credit: REUTERS/AHMED JADALLAH)

ighters loyal to Syria's President Bashar Al-Assad go through weapons near a tank after regaining control of Hamreet, a town south of Damascus, in the Daraa countryside March 1, 2015. Government forces say they've regained control of this and many other villages in the south - wresting them back from rebel hands. A general made the announcement on state television, saying a large number of Nusra Front fighters were killed and their weapons destroyed. The gains were said to happen on Friday and Saturday in a large offensive backed by the Lebanese Shi'ite group Hezbollah. (Credit: REUTERS/STRINGER)

Russian-flagged cargo ship Alexandr Tkachenko sails in the Bosphorus, on its way to the Mediterranean Sea, in Istanbul, Turkey, September 6, 2015. The ship, chartered by the Russian government to make voyages to a government-controlled port in Syria was carrying military trucks when it headed to Syria last month, according to photographs taken as it passed through the Bosphorus Straits. The photographs, taken by a Turkish blogger who passed them to Reuters, follow a Reuters report that Russia has set up a seaborne lifeline via the Bosphorus to supply its armed forces in Syria and President Bashar al-Assad's forces as it steps up its involvement in the conflict. (Credit: REUTERS/YORUK ISIK)

A Kurdish fighter carries his weapon near a statue of Bassel al-Assad, brother of Syria's President Bashar, in the Ghwairan neighborhood of Hasaka, Syria, August 23, 2016. (Credit: REUTERS/RODI SAID)

A member of forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad walks past Syrian national flags erected in the Old City of Aleppo, Syria December 10, 2016. (Credit: REUTERS/OMAR SANADIKI)

US Navy guided-missile destroyer USS Porter (DDG 78) conducts strike operations while in the Mediterranean Sea which US Defense Department said was a part of cruise missile strike against Syria on April 7, 2017. (Credit: FORD WILLIAMS/COURTESY US NAVY/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)

Men inspect damage after an airstrike on the rebel held besieged city of Douma, in the eastern Damascus suburb of Ghouta, Syria April 7, 2017. (Credit: REUTERS/BASSAM KHABIEH)

Tents housing internally displaced people in Atma camp in Idlib Governorate of Syria are seen on the Syrian side of the border zone near the Turkish village of Bukulmez in Hatay province, Turkey, February 24, 2020. (Credit: REUTERS/UMIT BEKTAS)

People hold Syrian opposition flags during a protest against the agreement on joint Russian and Turkish patrols, at M4 highway in Idlib province, Syria, March 15, 2020. (Credit: REUTERS/KHALIL ASHAWI)

People wear face masks as they wait in line to enter and attend the Friday prayers, after the government has eased the restrictions amid concerns over the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, at Umayyad mosque in Damascus, Syria May 8, 2020. (Credit: REUTERS/OMAR SANADIKI)

Stacks of Syrian pounds are pictured inside an exchange currency shop in Azaz, Syria February 3, 2020. (Credit: REUTERS/KHALIL ASHAWI/FILE PHOTO)