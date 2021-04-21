The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Middle East

The partnerships underpinning how UAE-Israel can reshape region - analysis

Anyone who came on the recent Etihad flight to Israel as the carrier inaugurated a historic service to Tel Aviv in early April is witness to the rapidly growing story.

By SETH J. FRANTZMAN  
APRIL 21, 2021 16:01
Israeli model May Tager, holding an Israeli flag, poses with Dubai model Anastasia, holding an Emirati flag, during a photo shoot for FIX’s Princess Collection in Dubai in September, 2020 (photo credit: CHRISTOPHER PIKE/REUTERS)
Israeli model May Tager, holding an Israeli flag, poses with Dubai model Anastasia, holding an Emirati flag, during a photo shoot for FIX’s Princess Collection in Dubai in September, 2020
(photo credit: CHRISTOPHER PIKE/REUTERS)
 On April 19, Rafael Advanced Defense Systems of Israel, one of Israel’s leading defense companies, and Group 42 (G42), a major technology company based in Abu Dhabi, announced the signing of an agreement to form a new Joint Venture. This comes in the wake of Edge, an advanced technology group, signing a strategic agreement with Israel Aerospace Industries to focus on counter-drone technology. At the time in March, Faisal Al Bannai, CEO and Managing Director, EDGE, said the agreement was “in line with the recent Abraham Accords and the UAE’s newly established cooperation and spirit of collaboration with Israel, EDGE and IAI are joining forces to deal with this growing threat.” 
These two deals are important and symbolic. IAI and Rafael were the first major Israeli companies to publicly announce partnerships in the UAE last year when they joined forces to focus on solutions to defeat COVID in July 2020. That was even before the Abraham Accords had been announced, and it foreshadowed the announcement. It was that agreement, along with an op-ed by Yousef al-Otaiba, the UAE ambassador to the US, that illustrates how rapidly peace was about to be achieved.  
It has been a whirlwind since then. Soon 150,000 Israelis were going to Dubai and then came the conferences and confabs, GITEX, IDEX, organic food, cyber, and more. Every week brings new deals and announcements. That doesn’t mean everything moved as fast as some wanted. A common concern from Abu Dhabi in the early days was that Israelis want to run and the UAE takes things more slow.
But anyone who came on the recent Etihad flight to Israel as the carrier inaugurated a historic service to Tel Aviv in early April is witness to the rapidly growing story. What underpins this is a multi-layered cake of relations. There are now people from the Emirates writing in Israeli newspapers like Israel Hayom and journalists like Michal Divon who writes for Khaleej Times whose articles are showcasing the new relationships, the rugby matches, and growth of kosher cuisine in the UAE.  
It is also clear the new relations are rapidly growing into a regional alliance that include Greece, Cyprus and other states that are linked to Israel and the UAE, such as Egypt. Cyprus hosted Israel, the UAE and Greece for a meeting on the “changing face” of the region last week. Under the sundrenched skies that hang over the Mediterranean, the leading diplomats met.
“Today’s meeting is a first substantial step toward broadening the positive influence of the Abraham Accords to our partners in the Eastern Mediterranean,” Israel’s Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi said.
Israel and Greece signed a record defense deal on April 18 that will see a partnership grow for the next two decades. And then Israelis jets participated alongside Greek and Emirate pilots in the Iniochos air force exercise. “Israel's participation in the #Iniochos exercise in recent years is yet another manifestation of the strong partnership and collaboration that has developed between Israel's and Greece's Armed Forces aimed at strengthening regional cooperation, stability and security,” says the Israeli embassy in Greece.  
Now, back to the UAE. Where the air forces and navies of Israel and Greece and Cyprus are all building cooperation, likely looking to France and Egypt with fondness as well, other deals are cementing UAE-Israel ties and helping the countries form a strategic hub linking the region.  
The joint venture with group 42 and IAI will commercialize Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Big Data technologies and solutions for multiple sectors, the companies say. 
At the signing event, held in Herzliya, Israel, the UAE's Ambassador to Israel, Mohamed Mahmoud Al Khaja, G42’s Group CEO Peng Xiao, and Rafael's President and CE), Yoav Har-Even, met alongside CEO of G42 Israel, Maoz Ben Ari and CEO of Presight.AI, Sean Teo, and others. “Presight.AI will establish an research and development center in Israel, tapping into the local talent to spearhead the advancement of AI and Big Data technologies and their application across multiple sectors such as, banking, healthcare, public safety and others. The agreement is subject to regulatory approvals by Israeli and UAE authorities,” IAI said.  
“The new JV between Rafael and G42 is not just two companies coming together, but a strategic collaboration that further strengthens the relationship between Israel and the UAE as the countries explore multi-faceted opportunities for bilateral economic growth,” said the UAE's Ambassador to Israel, H.E. Mohamed Mahmoud Al Khaja.  
The collaboration between these leading companies is part of deeper economic cooperation in areas of common interest for the countries. For instance, G42 was the first company to open offices in Israel after the UAE’s normalization with Israel. It is part of a broader recognitions by innovators in the UAE about how Israel’s hi-tech abilities fit well with the UAE’s abilities. This is important because these countries are breaking ground on AI and big data as well as elements like Fintech and Foodtech and other technologies. A lot of companies are noticing this around the world. Silver Lake, a global technology investment firm, is investing $800 million in group 42.  
In the meantime the partnership in the joint venture which is called Presight.AI, is aimed at commercializing artificial intelligence and big data technologies for use in diverse sectors. This will influence banking, healthcare and public safety, among others, according to sources. In the end of the day the Abraham Accords made much of this possible and these are the building blocks upon which the next year of the accords will grow.
In the past, Israeli companies, through third parties or subsidiaries did business in the Gulf. In fact, an estimated 200 companies were doing business. But now the need to be quiet and do things in a more complex manner is reduced. This is why the very public meetings in Cyprus or Greece or in Israel, are part and parcel of the recent movers and shakers who are underpinning the UAE-Israel partnerships.  


Tags business UAE Middle East UAE Israel UAE-Israel deal
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Israel needs to stop fearing every new coronavirus variant - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader

Enes Kanter: Israel’s unlikely NBA ally - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Susan Hattis Rolef

Independence Day and the vaccine

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
David Wolpe

Parashat Tazria-Metzora: The school of solitude

 By DAVID WOLPE
Neville Teller

'The Suitcase': In memory of Otto Schwarzkopf

 By NEVILLE TELLER

Most Read

1

Can a cup of yogurt 'cure' your case of COVID-19?

Prof. Raz Jelinek and Ms. Orit Malka with their unique probiotic yogurt at Ben-Gurion University laboratory.
2

Natanz attack hit 50 meters underground, destroyed most of the facility

Exhibition of nuclear achievements of Iran's Atomic Energy Organization, April 10, 2021
3

Iran censors soccer match over 100 times due to woman referee

Premier League soccer ball, illustrative
4

Why the Indian COVID mutation should worry Israelis - analysis

People on Jaffa Street in Jerusalem, during Israel's third nationwide lockdown, Sunday, January 10, 2020.
5

New vaccine side effect? In Israel, six people develop herpes zoster

A rash from herpes zoster [Illustrative].

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by