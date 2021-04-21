These two deals are important and symbolic. IAI and Rafael were the first major Israeli companies to publicly announce partnerships in the UAE last year when they joined forces to focus on solutions to defeat COVID in July 2020. That was even before the Abraham Accords had been announced, and it foreshadowed the announcement. It was that agreement, along with an op-ed by Yousef al-Otaiba, the UAE ambassador to the US, that illustrates how rapidly peace was about to be achieved.

But anyone who came on the recent Etihad flight to Israel as the carrier inaugurated a historic service to Tel Aviv in early April is witness to the rapidly growing story. What underpins this is a multi-layered cake of relations. There are now people from the Emirates writing in Israeli newspapers like Israel Hayom and journalists like Michal Divon who writes for Khaleej Times whose articles are showcasing the new relationships, the rugby matches, and growth of kosher cuisine in the UAE. It has been a whirlwind since then. Soon 150,000 Israelis were going to Dubai and then came the conferences and confabs, GITEX, IDEX, organic food, cyber, and more. Every week brings new deals and announcements. That doesn’t mean everything moved as fast as some wanted. A common concern from Abu Dhabi in the early days was that Israelis want to run and the UAE takes things more slow.But anyone who came on the recent Etihad flight to Israel as the carrier inaugurated a historic service to Tel Aviv in early April is witness to the rapidly growing story. What underpins this is a multi-layered cake of relations. There are now people from the Emirates writing in Israeli newspapers like Israel Hayom and journalists like Michal Divon who writes for Khaleej Times whose articles are showcasing the new relationships, the rugby matches, and growth of kosher cuisine in the UAE.

“Today’s meeting is a first substantial step toward broadening the positive influence of the Abraham Accords to our partners in the Eastern Mediterranean,” Israel’s Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi said. Israel and Greece signed a record defense deal on April 18 that will see a partnership grow for the next two decades. And then Israelis jets participated alongside Greek and Emirate pilots in the Iniochos air force exercise. “Israel's participation in the #Iniochos exercise in recent years is yet another manifestation of the strong partnership and collaboration that has developed between Israel's and Greece's Armed Forces aimed at strengthening regional cooperation, stability and security,” says the Israeli embassy in Greece. It is also clear the new relations are rapidly growing into a regional alliance that include Greece, Cyprus and other states that are linked to Israel and the UAE , such as Egypt. Cyprus hosted Israel, the UAE and Greece for a meeting on the “changing face” of the region last week. Under the sundrenched skies that hang over the Mediterranean, the leading diplomats met.“Today’s meeting is a first substantial step toward broadening the positive influence of the Abraham Accords to our partners in the Eastern Mediterranean,” Israel’s Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi said.Israel and Greece signed a record defense deal on April 18 that will see a partnership grow for the next two decades. And then Israelis jets participated alongside Greek and Emirate pilots in the Iniochos air force exercise. “Israel's participation in the #Iniochos exercise in recent years is yet another manifestation of the strong partnership and collaboration that has developed between Israel's and Greece's Armed Forces aimed at strengthening regional cooperation, stability and security,” says the Israeli embassy in Greece.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}

Now, back to the UAE. Where the air forces and navies of Israel and Greece and Cyprus are all building cooperation, likely looking to France and Egypt with fondness as well, other deals are cementing UAE-Israel ties and helping the countries form a strategic hub linking the region.

The joint venture with group 42 and IAI will commercialize Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Big Data technologies and solutions for multiple sectors, the companies say.

At the signing event, held in Herzliya, Israel, the UAE's Ambassador to Israel, Mohamed Mahmoud Al Khaja, G42’s Group CEO Peng Xiao, and Rafael's President and CE), Yoav Har-Even, met alongside CEO of G42 Israel, Maoz Ben Ari and CEO of Presight.AI, Sean Teo, and others. “Presight.AI will establish an research and development center in Israel, tapping into the local talent to spearhead the advancement of AI and Big Data technologies and their application across multiple sectors such as, banking, healthcare, public safety and others. The agreement is subject to regulatory approvals by Israeli and UAE authorities,” IAI said.

“The new JV between Rafael and G42 is not just two companies coming together, but a strategic collaboration that further strengthens the relationship between Israel and the UAE as the countries explore multi-faceted opportunities for bilateral economic growth,” said the UAE's Ambassador to Israel, H.E. Mohamed Mahmoud Al Khaja.

The collaboration between these leading companies is part of deeper economic cooperation in areas of common interest for the countries. For instance, G42 was the first company to open offices in Israel after the UAE’s normalization with Israel. It is part of a broader recognitions by innovators in the UAE about how Israel’s hi-tech abilities fit well with the UAE’s abilities. This is important because these countries are breaking ground on AI and big data as well as elements like Fintech and Foodtech and other technologies. A lot of companies are noticing this around the world. Silver Lake, a global technology investment firm, is investing $800 million in group 42.

In the past, Israeli companies, through third parties or subsidiaries did business in the Gulf. In fact, an estimated 200 companies were doing business. But now the need to be quiet and do things in a more complex manner is reduced. This is why the very public meetings in Cyprus or Greece or in Israel, are part and parcel of the recent movers and shakers who are underpinning the UAE-Israel partnerships. In the meantime the partnership in the joint venture which is called Presight.AI, is aimed at commercializing artificial intelligence and big data technologies for use in diverse sectors. This will influence banking, healthcare and public safety, among others, according to sources. In the end of the day the Abraham Accords made much of this possible and these are the building blocks upon which the next year of the accords will grow.In the past, Israeli companies, through third parties or subsidiaries did business in the Gulf. In fact, an estimated 200 companies were doing business. But now the need to be quiet and do things in a more complex manner is reduced. This is why the very public meetings in Cyprus or Greece or in Israel, are part and parcel of the recent movers and shakers who are underpinning the UAE-Israel partnerships.

On April 19, Rafael Advanced Defense Systems of Israel, one of Israel’s leading defense companies, and Group 42 (G42), a major technology company based in Abu Dhabi, announced the signing of an agreement to form a new Joint Venture. This comes in the wake of Edge, an advanced technology group, signing a strategic agreement with Israel Aerospace Industries to focus on counter-drone technology. At the time in March, Faisal Al Bannai, CEO and Managing Director, EDGE, said the agreement was “in line with the recent Abraham Accords and the UAE’s newly established cooperation and spirit of collaboration with Israel, EDGE and IAI are joining forces to deal with this growing threat.”