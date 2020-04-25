The UAE says it has tested more than 1 million people for coronavirus

The United Arab Emirates said it had tested more than one million people for coronavirus by Saturday night. The country has led the Middle East in testing per capita since the pandemic outbreak began. By early April it had already tested more than 500,000.The UAE had 9,800 confirmed cases on Friday, April 24, which also makes it one of the hotspots of the Middle East. By contrast Turkey has more than 100,000 cases and Iran has 88,000 official cases. Many believe the Iranian numbers to be low compared to the overall outbreak in the country. Saudi Arabia has recorded 15,000 cases. Qatar has 8,500 cases. Israel has more than 15,000. Testing is not uniform throughout the Middle East. Only several countries, such as the UAE, Israel and Turkey have conducted widespread testing. Bahrain also tried to ramp up testing, reaching 110,000 by April 24. Qatar had tested 73,000 by April 23. By contrast Turkey has tested more than 650,000.The Middle East is divided on approaches to fighting the pandemic. Many countries have not conducted widespread testing and some countries are in the midst of war and cannot test or do much to confront the virus. This includes Syria, Libya and Yemen. In addition there are concerns about the ability of Egypt and Algeria to deal with a widespread outbreak if things get worse. So far there are 4,092 recorded cases in Egypt and 3,127 in Algeria. Similarly there are 3,700 cases in Morocco.