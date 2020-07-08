The war for humanitarian aid to Syria seeks to empower Damascus

Quietly, behind the scenes, a struggle has taken place to get humanitarian aid to Syria over the decade of Syria’s civil war. In the last few years as Russia, Iran and Turkey have increasingly worked together in Syria, sidelining the US, the humanitarian corridors have shut down and a process using aid to strangle all the areas outside the control of the Damascus regime has been put in place.The latest battle at the UN over humanitarian aid corridors is emblematic of the situation. Russia’s TASS media, which represent’s Moscow’s view, provides an insight into how Russia views aid as an important aspect of the conflict. The latest story involves an attempt to extend UN humanitarian aid to Syria. This aid had been transiting to Syria since July 2014 via several crossings. There was Al Yarubiyah n eastern Syria on the Syria-Iraq border which provides aid for millions in Raqqa, Hasakah, Qamishli and others desert areas that were liberated from ISIS. There was Ramtha on the Syria-Jordan border that had helped southern Syrians. Then there were Bab al-Salam and Bab al-Hawa, the gates on the Turkey-Syria border that provided aid for the Aleppo countryside and Idlib.
In January the UN reduced the number of crossings, getting rid of Al Yarubiyah and Ramtha because of a backroom deal between the supporters of the resolution 2504 and abstentions from China, Russia, the UK and US. The US ostensibly is supposed to be helping support and stabilize areas in eastern Syria where its partners, the Syrian Democratic Forces, have defeated ISIS. But the US has systematically isolated the Kurdish region of eastern Syria as US diplomats work with Turkey while the US military works with the SDF. This led to the reduction in aid to the area as well, even though there are millions of people trying to rebuild lives after ISIS and tens of thousands of ISIS detainees.The goal of Russia, Iran and Turkey in this respect is that they want the US to leave eastern Syria and cutting off aid s a way to weaken the US role. In addition Russia, apparently backed by China, want the Syrian regime to be the sole player in control of the borders. Russia, Turkey and Iran recently held discussions about this. We know that China and Russia will be supporting an end to an arms embargo on Iran and that Iran has agreed to support Turkey’s war in Libya and war against Kurdish groups in Iraq. It now appears they are all working together regarding restricting aid to Syria. Russia and China, on the UN Security Council, used their veto at the UN this week to make sure aid would only cross via one crossing now.Amnesty International calls the Russia and China decision “despicable.” Russia’s TASS thinks it’s a normal and proper process, slowly reducing the number of crossings not run by the Syrian government. Russia’s Sergey Lavrov spoke to his counterpart, German Foreign Minister Heiko Mass and stressed that “all humanitarian operations should be coordinated with Damascus.” What this means is that Damascus can use aid as a weapon, not providing it to areas that to force under its control. It already does this in many areas. The Syrian regime is so weak that it hogs the aid closer to Damascus and it rarely even trickles down to the provinces. But European countries, the US and others won’t press the issue. Instead, China and Russia appear set to decide what will happen. The UN has largely allowed itself to become a weapon in this aid war because in the years of the Syrian conflict because the UN provided food aid via airdrop to Deir Ezzor when it was under siege by ISIS, so the UN could drop aid to places like eastern Syria or Al-Tank’s Rukban camp, where people are in need. But airdrops were only done for regime-controlled areas. This illustrates that aid was not about people, but about governments.Russia was very clear on this issue at the UN. The resolution by Germany and Belgium, that would have kept more gates open, was vetoed because it bypasses Damascus. Russia argues the situation in Syria has improved and the government controls most of the country so there is no need for all these independent crossings. That might be a correct assessment if it was true that the aid was distributed equally and everywhere via Damascus. Evidence shows that in Syria that aid is not distributed everywhere. Whole swaths of the country don’t appear to receive it. It appears more to be used as a way to pressure the US to leave and then to reduce the areas Turkey controls and their access to aid.The US, a world superpower, has not gone to bat for its partners in eastern Syria on the aid issue. Instead the US has generally withdrawn from many UN institutions and the White House says foreign wars in “faraway” places are not the US responsibility. The US diplomats of Syria envoy James Jeffrey’s team have also sidelined US partners in eastern Syria, making sure they don’t play a role in the future constitutional discussions or other discussions about the next step in Syria. With rare exceptions then the US has transformed its partners in eastern Syria into subcontractors to guard ISIS detainees and secure oil, and not even get humanitarian aid in return.Despite the UN vote many human rights groups continue to press for aid to flow via various crossings. On June 23 the Norwegian Refugee Council, along with 20 other aid agencies, signed a letter asking the UN to reopen the Al-Yarubiyah crossing. It noted that many healthcare facilities were at risk of closing, at the height of the global Covid-19 pandemic. There are an estimated 11.1 million Syrians in need of assistance. The report by the NRC notes that 11 health facilities are at risk of closure. The UN veto on July 7 appears to only isolate those in need further.
