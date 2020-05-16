The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Think tank urges US to designate Hezbollah-linked NGO as a terror entity

Green Without Border posts identified next to Hezbollah cross-border tunnels and September 1 Kornet anti-tank missile attack location

By ANNA AHRONHEIM  
MAY 16, 2020 18:36
"Green Without Borders" Hezbollah outpost on Lebanese border (photo credit: IDF)
"Green Without Borders" Hezbollah outpost on Lebanese border
(photo credit: IDF)
The Lebanese environmental NGO Green Without Borders (GWB) should be added to the US Treasury Department’s Specially Designated Global Terror entities for their clear connections to Hezbollah, urged a new report released by a Washington-based think tank.
“The organization provides clear and undeniable material support to Hezbollah, including for operational endeavors such as surveillance, anti-access/area-denial activities and rocket attacks,” read the report published by Matthew Levitt and Samantha Stern of The Washington Institute on Thursday.
The authors of the report urged the United States to place sanctions against GWB, which has not yet been classified by Washington as being a terror group. The report stated that Hezbollah’s construction arm, Jihad al-Binaa, which has been designated by the US Treasury Department since 2007, “is among GWB’s closest collaborators.
“By building surveillance posts, denying the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) unrestricted access in southern Lebanon, and granting Hezbollah logistical and operational platforms from which to fire rockets into Israel, GWB has effectively become part of Hezbollah’s military infrastructure,” it said.
The IDF has accused Hezbollah of establishing GWB observation posts near the Blue Line bordering Lebanon and Israel since April 2016 in order to gather intelligence.
The NGO does not try to hide its connection to Hezbollah, with its president Hajj Zuhair Nahle telling Lebanon’s Daily Star in 2017 that “we do not hide this affiliation. All our brochures include this and in all our media campaigns... we write, ‘The trees are the shade of the resistance.’”
In the interview, and quoted in the report, Nahle said that the trees being planted along the border have a strategic dimension and serve “as a veil on the eyes of the enemy in addition to a wall behind which the resistance fighters protect themselves.”
The report by also found that on September 1 of last year, Hezbollah fired the Kornet anti-tank missile (ATM) towards an IDF ambulance and post close to the border community of Avivim, from territory used by GWB.
“Based on technical data, UNIFIL later concluded that the missiles were fired from the area of two adjacent GWB locations near the neighboring villages of Maroun al-Ras and Aitaroun,” it said.
The report continued to say that while UNIFIL requested that the Lebanese Armed Forces (LAF) grant them access to the sites and the LAF confirmed it would “facilitate access,” the next day the UNIFIL patrol was granted “only partial access to the sites on the pretense that the land was private property,” despite “repeated communications by the [UNIFIL] Mission leadership with the Lebanese Armed Forces and the political leadership of Lebanon.”
According to the report, GWB – which been accused by the IDF and the United Nations of being a front for Hezbollah – has 16 posts along the border with Israel, eight of them previously unpublished.
One of the eight previously unidentified posts, east of the town of Yaroun, was identified as being the location from where Hezbollah fired the ATM.
Other previously unidentified GWB posts, which are near the towns of Aalma El Chaeb, Dhayra, Tmaysh, Yaroun, Houla and Adaisseh, and east of the Israeli town of Metulla, contain watchtowers and other surveillance infrastructure for reconnaissance against the IDF.
On April 14 a tense standoff between IDF and LAF troops took place along the border fence, after Israeli troops crossed into the buffer zone between the two countries to trim trees that had been planted by GWB to obscure cameras placed on the Israeli side of the border fence.
The tense standoff near the Israeli town of Metulla was brought to an end by UNIFIL peacekeepers, who trimmed the trees themselves.
Three days later and following an airstrike blamed on Israel targeting a Jeep in Syria believed to belong to Hezbollah, IDF troops discovered three breaches along the security fence near the communities of Avivim, Yiftah and Metula. Two of the breaches, near Avivim and Metula, took place near previously unidentified GWB locations.
In addition, six cross-border attack tunnels discovered and destroyed by the IDF last year were dug by the terror group next to GWB posts near the southern Lebanese towns of Ramiyeh and Kfar Kila.
According to the report, UNIFIL patrols have been denied access to areas related to Hezbollah’s attack tunnels by men in civilian clothing believed to be part of GWB.
While Levitt and Stern could not unequivocally connect GBW to the tunnels, they wrote that due to their destruction, “Hezbollah is now even more dependent than before on using its purportedly civilian institutions for illegitimate operational purposes.”
The report also called on Lebanon and the international community “live up to their commitments under UN Security Council Resolution 1701” and to “take concrete steps to address the threats to Lebanon’s sovereignty and regional stability posed by Hezbollah entities such as GWB” and to “avert another crisis – namely, a war on the southern border.”
It also called on UNIFIL to do a better job at monitoring the situation along the Blue Line and reporting violations of Resolution 1701.
“Increasingly, UNIFIL reports have become overcautious, failing to document Hezbollah violations transparently for fear that the group could become still more aggressive toward UNIFIL soldiers and patrols,” the report stated.
The failure by UNIFIL only “emboldened” GWB to use its posts to carry out the missile attack in September, Levitt and Stern said.


Tags Hezbollah Lebanon Terrorism
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Israel may soon have a government. Let's hope it does the right thing By JPOST EDITORIAL
To the new government: Help heal our nation By YAAKOV KATZ
Parameters of Israeli independence By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Gantz, don’t surrender your principles to Bibi By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum A portrait of viral antisemitism By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Israeli disinfectant kills 100% of viruses, bacteria
Bacteria (illustrative)
2 Benjamin Netanyahu suggests microchipping kids, slammed by experts
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
3 New coronavirus strain more contagious than original - study
Technical Area 21 at Los Alamos National Laboratory.
4 Israel's IIBR finds antibody that neutralizes coronavirus
MIGAL researchers working vigorously to find a new coronavirus vaccine
5 Medical miracle in Jerusalem: Surgery saves man with rod through head
Image of rod through Kamel Abdel Rahman's head
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by