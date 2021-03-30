Third US offer to break nuke deadlock rejected by Iran

The third US offer to break the nuclear deadlock was at least partially rejected by Iran on Tuesday within hours of being leaked by Politico.Iran will not stop its 20% uranium enrichment before the United States lifts all sanctions, Iranian state TV quoted an unnamed official as saying on Tuesday in reaction to a US media report that Washington would offer a new proposal to jump-start talks. "A senior Iranian official tells Press TV that Tehran will stop its 20-percent uranium enrichment only if the US lifts ALL its sanctions on Iran first," state-run Press TV said on its website."The official said Tehran will further reduce its commitments under the 2015 nuclear deal if the US does not lift all sanctions, warning that Washington is rapidly running out of time," it added.If Iran goes through with the rejection, it would be the third rejection after the US made one prior similar quiet offer and one public offer to return to talks unconditionally with the E-3 (England, France, Germany) presiding.The Biden administration has been seeking to engage Iran in talks about both sides resuming compliance with the deal, under which economic sanctions on Tehran were removed in return for curbs on Iran's nuclear program to make it harder to develop a nuclear weapon.At the same time, Washington has wanted to ensure that Iran fully returned to the limits in a way that could give it leverage to negotiate new concessions which were not part of the 2015 nuclear deal from Iran .
Some of the issues emphasized by the Biden administration — extending nuclear limits beyond 2030, limits on ballistic missile testing and limits on Iran's aggressive behavior in the Middle East — reflect Israeli positions, though there is doubt in Jerusalem about how committed Biden is to achieving these concessions.Publicly, Israel has opposed any deal which does not completely end Iranian nuclear enrichment.Politico said a US proposal, the details of which it said are still being worked out, would ask Iran to halt some of its nuclear activities, such as work on advanced centrifuges and the enrichment of uranium to 20% purity, in exchange for some relief from US economic sanctions.Despite the initial Iranian reports rejecting ending 20% uranium enrichment at this point, there was no rejection of the US demand to halt work on advanced centrifuges.Both issues are important if Iran were to want to cut down its current estimated three month timeline to being able to develop a nuclear bomb.However, in the past Israeli intelligence and nuclear experts have told the Jerusalem Post that the Islamic Republic has had trouble developing advanced nuclear centrifuges.Even recent announcements have reflected that Tehran has few working advanced centrifuges and has not necessarily recovered from the destruction of its main advanced centrifuge assembly facility in July 2020, which the ayatollahs attributed to Israel.US President Joe Biden's predecessor, Donald Trump, withdrew from the deal in 2018 and reimposed US sanctions, prompting Iran, after waiting more than a year, to violate some of the pact's nuclear restrictions in retaliation.The odds of any progress to revive the deal before Iran holds a presidential election in June have dwindled after Tehran opted to take a tougher stance before returning to talks, officials have said.According to the Politico report, the American proposal would ask Iran to stop some of its nuclear activities — such as work on advanced centrifuges and the enrichment of uranium to 20 percent purity — in exchange for some relief from US economic sanctions, said one of Politico's two sources.However, the details of this potential deal are still being worked out by the US and it's not at all certain that Iran will accept the terms. Indeed, Tehran rejected a US proposal earlier this year, saying it was "unacceptable," countering with their own idea, which the Biden team declared a non-starter.The American proposal slated to be set forth this week is "about trying to get the conversation started" between the United States and Iran, one of the sources familiar with the situation told Politico. Which country makes the first step to resume compliance with the 2015 Iran nuclear deal is not an issue for the United States, a US official said earlier this year, suggesting greater flexibility on the part of Washington. "That's not the issue, who goes first," the official told Reuters on condition of anonymity."Like, we are going to go at 8, they are going to go at 10? Or they go at 8, we go at 10? That's not the issue," the official said. "The issue is do we agree on what steps are going to be taken mutually."Asked for official comment at the time, a senior Biden administration official declined to discuss details of diplomatic conversations, Politico reported. "We have been clear that we are ready to pursue a mutual return to the [Iran deal]," the official added. "We have also been open that we are talking with our [international] partners … about the best way to achieve this, including through a series of initial, mutual steps. We have been looking at options for doing so, including with indirect conversations through our European partners."