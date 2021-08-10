The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Trial starts in Sweden of man accused of role in Iran prison executions

Demonstrators amass outside courthouse in Stockholm as trial of suspected Iranian war criminal and murderer begins

By REUTERS  
AUGUST 10, 2021 14:37
Supporters of People's Mojahedin Organization of Iran protest outside Stockholm District Court on the first day of the trial of Hamid Noury, 60, accused of involvement in the massacre of political prisoners in Iran in 1988, Stockholm, Sweden August 10, 2021. (photo credit: STEFAN JERREVANG/TT NEWS AGENCY/VIA REUTERS)
Supporters of People's Mojahedin Organization of Iran protest outside Stockholm District Court on the first day of the trial of Hamid Noury, 60, accused of involvement in the massacre of political prisoners in Iran in 1988, Stockholm, Sweden August 10, 2021.
(photo credit: STEFAN JERREVANG/TT NEWS AGENCY/VIA REUTERS)
About 100 demonstrators gathered outside a court in Stockholm on Tuesday to protest against the Iranian regime on the opening day of the trial of a 60-year-old Iranian citizen suspected of war crimes and murder, Swedish news agency TT reported.
The man, whom prosecutors have declined to name publicly, has been held in custody in Sweden for almost two years and is accused of having played a leading role in the killing of political prisoners executed on government orders at the Gohardasht prison in Karaj, Iran, in 1988.
The accused man has denied the accusations, prosecutors said when announcing charges last month. It is the first time anyone has been brought before a court to stand trial over the purge. Under Swedish law, courts can try both Swedish citizens and other nationals for crimes against international law committed abroad.
The trial is likely to focus unwelcome attention on Iran's hardline President Ebrahim Raisi, who was officially inaugurated last week and who is under US sanctions over a past that includes what the United States and activists say was his involvement as one of four judges who oversaw the 1988 killings.
Raisi, when asked about the allegations, told reporters after his election in June that he had defended national security and rights. "If a judge, a prosecutor has defended the security of the people, he should be praised ... I am proud to have defended human rights in every position I have held so far," he said.
The man on trial in Stockholm was a prosecution official who worked in the prison, according to Swedish authorities. He is suspected of involvement in the deaths of a large number of prisoners who belonged to or sympathized with the Iranian People's Mujahideen opposition group, as well as the murder of other jailed dissidents.
Amnesty International has put the number executed at some 5,000, saying in a 2018 report that "the real number could be higher." Iran has never acknowledged the killings. The trial is expected to last run until April 2022.


Tags Iran war crimes Iran News
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

COVID: Israel must learn lesson of civic responsibility - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef

Will a gold medal introduce civil marriage in Israel? - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Ehud Eilam

Israel should wait before striking Hezbollah - opinion

 By EHUD EILAM
Ruthie Blum

Time to take advantage of cracks in Tehran’s armor - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM

COVID-19 vaccine: Is the thrill gone or is third time a charm? - comment

 By DAVID BRINN
Most Read
1

Israeli scientist says COVID-19 could be treated for under $1/day

Ivermectin
2

Israel won't let Olympic gold medalist Dolgopyat marry

Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Gymnastics - Artistic - Men's Floor Exercise - Final - Ariake Gymnastics Centre, Tokyo, Japan - August 1, 2021.
3

COVID: 90% of patients treated with new Israeli drug discharged in 5 days

A PATIENT is administered Prof. Nadir Arber’s EXO-CD24 COVID-19 treatment.
4

Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine linked to rare cases of eye inflammation - study

An illustrative photo of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
5

Pfizer CEO's Israel visit canceled because he is not fully vaccinated

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla introduces US President Joe Biden as the president toured a Pfizer manufacturing plant producing the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine in Kalamazoo, Michigan, US, February 19, 2021.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by