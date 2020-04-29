Tunisia quashes LGBT report it recognized gay marriage

BERLIN - The Republic of Tunisia denied on Tuesday a report from the Tunisian LGBTQ organization Shams that the North African country recognized same-sex marriage, dashing hopes for marriage equality among gays and lesbians in the Arab world.Speaking at a Tunisia parliament hearing, local affairs minister Lotfi Zitoun declared that gay marriage was not recognized and the news was a false story, according to a French-language story on the website Webdo Tunis. The Jerusalem Post reported on Monday, prior to Zitoun’s announcement, that the Tunisian LGBTQ organization Shams announced on its Facebook: “For first time in the history of Tunisia and the Arab world, a gay marriage contract between a man of French nationality and another of Tunisian nationality, is officially recognized in Tunisia.”The LGBTQ and human rights campaigner Peter Tatchell told the Post on Wednesday that "this ruling is disappointing but not unexpected. A same-sex marriage conducted in France appeared to be recognized by default by the Tunisian authorities, possibly due an administrative oversight.”He added that, “the Tunisian government has now confirmed that it does not recognize such marriages. This dashes the hopes of LGBT couples in the Arab world that their love could finally secure recognition and rights in one of their own countries. Despite this setback, the global battle for LGBT+ rights continues and there will eventually come a day when Arab and Muslim countries will grant same-sex marriage and other LGBT+ rights." President of Shams, Mounir Baatour previously issued a series of tweets about the groundbreaking marriage. “While homosexuality is still punished with prison in Tunisia, and several gay people are currently in Tunisian prisons, a gay marriage has just been included in the birth certificate of a Tunisian,” he wrote.Shams said a marriage agreement between a Frenchman, 31, and a Tunisian man, 26, was legally recognized in the North African country.The Post’s press query to to Tunisia’s foreign ministry on Monday went unanswered.Shams seeks to decriminalize homosexuality in the North African country.Tunisia’s president Kais Saied supports the criminalization of homosexuality. He has termed gay people “deviants” and favors Sharia law. He defends capital punishment.Homosexuality is illegal in Tunisia.