The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Turkey bashes Gulf outreach to Israel while feigning less aggressive face

Ankara has managed to alienate most of Europe through its threats against France, Greece and other states.

By SETH J. FRANTZMAN  
DECEMBER 23, 2020 12:49
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan delivers a speech during a protest against the recent killings of Palestinian protesters on the Gaza-Israel border and the US embassy move to Jerusalem, in Istanbul, Turkey May 18, 2018 (photo credit: REUTERS/MURAD SEZER)
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan delivers a speech during a protest against the recent killings of Palestinian protesters on the Gaza-Israel border and the US embassy move to Jerusalem, in Istanbul, Turkey May 18, 2018
(photo credit: REUTERS/MURAD SEZER)
Ankara continues to push its media and friends abroad to claim that it wants reconciliation with the US, European Union and Israel, even as its state-controlled media betrays an opposite view. For instance, Turkey was able to secure an article in Voice of American (VOA) in the US about its “reconciliation” with Israel, while also having an article at state-run Turkish Radio and Television (TRT) bashing people from the UAE and Bahrain who visited Israel.
Turkey, which has relations with Israel, has been attempting to isolate Israel in the region under its far-right Hamas-backing ruling party, the AKP. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his team have made it clear their agenda is to “liberate Al-Aqsa” and have even described Jerusalem as “ours,” asserting that the city belongs to Ankara, not Israel. Turkey recalled envoys over the US moving the embassy to Jerusalem.
Yet Ankara has managed to alienate most of Europe through its threats against France, Greece and other states, it has angered the US by hosting Hamas and buying Russia’s S-400. Ankara also appears to be working for closely with Russia and Iran on Syria issues. Recently Turkish-backed extremists began to shell the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces in Ain Issa in Syria. Turkey has also hinted at a new operation in Iraq against Kurds. In the Mediterranean Turkey’s parliament extended the role of Turkish troops in Libya and Ankara continues to harass Greece by asserting energy claims that conflict with Athens.  
A year of invasions by Ankara, first against Kurds in Syria and later against Armenians, have left many in the region concerned about Ankara’s next move. Turkey bet big on a Trump victory, slamming Democrat Jew Biden. Now it has pivoted. Part of the pivot was pushing a narrative about “reconciliation” with Israel. There is no evidence of this reconciliation. Turkey appears to claim that it will continue to host Hamas terrorists and that Israel should hook up with a Turkish pipeline for energy needs, ruining Israel’s relationship with its Greece and Cypriot partners in the East Med pipeline. Ankara’s message is that Turkey would get everything and Israel would be isolated.  
Now Ankara’s narrative has also included claims that it wants to work with the EU and US in 2021. This is because of increasing calls for sanctions on Turkey. It is impossible to ignore the reality. Turkey continues to illegally occupy Afrin in Syria and has illegally sent weapons to Libya despite an arms embargo. It appears to be inflaming tensions from Somalia to Kashmir and seeking to undermine stability in eastern Syria and northern Iraq. Turkey continues its eastern Mediterranean operations. Overall Ankara tried to sell itself to the Trump administration as being a bulwark against Iran and Russia, even as it bought Russia’s S-400 system and let Iranian intelligence kidnap dissidents in Turkey.
For Israel Ankara has one narrative to western media and another at home. At home, it calls Bahrain and the UAE “sell outs” for having tolerant and friendly relations with Israel. While Hanukkah was celebrated in Dubai and by UAE diplomats, Ankara’s increasingly far-right Islamist worldview has no place for Hanukkah or for Israel. The goal is solely to try to make Turkey appear less destabilizing as the new US administration takes office. Ankara also feels isolated as it has worked alongside Iran to try to be the main anti-Israel country in the world. As one after another countries normalize relations with Israel it is only Turkey and Iran’s allies that refuse relations with Israel.


Tags Iran Syria Turkey Joe Biden UAE
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Time for the elections Israel actually needs - opinion

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader

Jews of color exist and here’s why it matters

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Susan Hattis Rolef

Choosing between Netanyahu and a leader from the ideological right

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Micah Halpern

Assassinating Iran's nuclear scientist a preemptive strike - opinion

 By MICAH HALPERN
Eric Mandel

Do America’s Iran experts understand today’s Iran and its goals?

 By ERIC R. MANDEL

Most Read

1

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
2

New UK COVID-19 strain may just be 'tip of the iceberg'

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson seen in public for the first time since his self-isolation ended, leaves Downing Street during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in London, Britain, November 26, 2020.
3

Amateur UK archaeologist: Holy Grail in secret crypt in West London river

The Holy Grail (illustrative).
4

Will the Biblical Star of Bethlehem appear in the sky ahead of Christmas?

A montage of Saturn and its moons as captured by the Voyager 1 probe
5

Turkish media vows to take over Tel Aviv, calls opposition ‘terrorists’

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan attends a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Black sea resort of Sochi, Russia, 22 October 2019

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
Kabbalah
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by