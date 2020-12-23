Turkey bashes Gulf outreach to Israel while feigning less aggressive face

Ankara continues to push its media and friends abroad to claim that it wants reconciliation with the US, European Union and Israel, even as its state-controlled media betrays an opposite view. For instance, Turkey was able to secure an article in Voice of American (VOA) in the US about its “reconciliation” with Israel, while also having an article at state-run Turkish Radio and Television (TRT) bashing people from the UAE and Bahrain who visited Israel. Turkey, which has relations with Israel, has been attempting to isolate Israel in the region under its far-right Hamas-backing ruling party, the AKP. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his team have made it clear their agenda is to “liberate Al-Aqsa” and have even described Jerusalem as “ours,” asserting that the city belongs to Ankara, not Israel. Turkey recalled envoys over the US moving the embassy to Jerusalem. Yet Ankara has managed to alienate most of Europe through its threats against France, Greece and other states, it has angered the US by hosting Hamas and buying Russia’s S-400. Ankara also appears to be working for closely with Russia and Iran on Syria issues. Recently Turkish-backed extremists began to shell the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces in Ain Issa in Syria. Turkey has also hinted at a new operation in Iraq against Kurds. In the Mediterranean Turkey’s parliament extended the role of Turkish troops in Libya and Ankara continues to harass Greece by asserting energy claims that conflict with Athens. A year of invasions by Ankara, first against Kurds in Syria and later against Armenians, have left many in the region concerned about Ankara’s next move. Turkey bet big on a Trump victory, slamming Democrat Jew Biden. Now it has pivoted. Part of the pivot was pushing a narrative about “reconciliation” with Israel. There is no evidence of this reconciliation. Turkey appears to claim that it will continue to host Hamas terrorists and that Israel should hook up with a Turkish pipeline for energy needs, ruining Israel’s relationship with its Greece and Cypriot partners in the East Med pipeline. Ankara’s message is that Turkey would get everything and Israel would be isolated. Now Ankara’s narrative has also included claims that it wants to work with the EU and US in 2021. This is because of increasing calls for sanctions on Turkey. It is impossible to ignore the reality. Turkey continues to illegally occupy Afrin in Syria and has illegally sent weapons to Libya despite an arms embargo. It appears to be inflaming tensions from Somalia to Kashmir and seeking to undermine stability in eastern Syria and northern Iraq. Turkey continues its eastern Mediterranean operations. Overall Ankara tried to sell itself to the Trump administration as being a bulwark against Iran and Russia, even as it bought Russia’s S-400 system and let Iranian intelligence kidnap dissidents in Turkey. For Israel Ankara has one narrative to western media and another at home. At home, it calls Bahrain and the UAE “sell outs” for having tolerant and friendly relations with Israel. While Hanukkah was celebrated in Dubai and by UAE diplomats, Ankara’s increasingly far-right Islamist worldview has no place for Hanukkah or for Israel. The goal is solely to try to make Turkey appear less destabilizing as the new US administration takes office. Ankara also feels isolated as it has worked alongside Iran to try to be the main anti-Israel country in the world. As one after another countries normalize relations with Israel it is only Turkey and Iran’s allies that refuse relations with Israel.
