The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Turkey says it will hold Afghan peace summit on April 24

Officials worry that violence in the country will surge if an agreement is not reached soon.

By REUTERS  
APRIL 13, 2021 19:55
An Afghan man leaves a mosque after prayers during the Muslim festival of Eid al-Adha, amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Kabul, Afghanistan July 31, 2020 (photo credit: MOHAMMAD ISMAIL/REUTERS)
An Afghan man leaves a mosque after prayers during the Muslim festival of Eid al-Adha, amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Kabul, Afghanistan July 31, 2020
(photo credit: MOHAMMAD ISMAIL/REUTERS)
ANKARA - Turkey will hold an Afghan peace summit from April 24 to May 4 meant to jump-start efforts to end Afghanistan's war and sketch out a possible political settlement, Turkish authorities said on Tuesday.
The summit includes the United Nations and Qatar as part of a U.S.-backed push to advance talks ahead of a May 1 deadline for the withdrawal of foreign troops from Afghanistan.
Turkey's foreign ministry said the Afghan government and the Taliban insurgent group would attend the summit. However, the Taliban said they had not yet committed to attending on that date.
"Our internal discussions regarding this have not completed yet, the date can't be specified until our discussions are completed," said Mohammad Naeem, the Taliban's spokesman.
On Monday the Taliban had said it was unwilling, based on timing, to attend talks in Turkey initially scheduled for April 16.
"Participation in the conference and its agenda have been the subject of extensive consultations with the Afghan parties," Turkey's foreign ministry said.
Referring to the Taliban, U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric told reporters in New York: "We understand deliberations are still going on and we very much hope they will participate."
President Joe Biden has decided to withdraw U.S. troops from Afghanistan by Sept. 11, 2021, the anniversary of the 9/11 attacks that sparked the foreign presence, three sources familiar with the decision told Reuters on Tuesday.
It was not immediately clear how the Taliban would respond to troops staying past next month, after signing a deal with the Trump administration in February 2020 that stipulated foreign forces would leave by May 2021.
The Turkey summit is meant to end the conflict, pave the way to a "just and durable" political settlement and "accelerate and complement" intra-Afghan negotiations in Doha, a Turkish foreign ministry statement said.
Officials worry that violence in the country will surge if an agreement is not reached soon.
The U.S. envoy for Afghanistan, Zalmay Khalilzad, has been traveling the region to drum up support for a ceasefire and peace settlement that could include an interim government.
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu has held a series of calls with counterparts including the United States and some Gulf Arab nations over the past week to invite them to the talks and drum up support.


Tags Turkey taliban afghanistan
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Israel needs to stop the chatter about secret operations - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader

Israel is now situated in the new Middle East

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Victoria Coates

The real Iran deal needs to include all the relevant actors

 By VICTORIA COATES, LEN KHODORKOVSKY
Susan Hattis Rolef

Opposition to Bibi isn’t about petty politics - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Danny Danon

The sacrifice of Israel's soldiers will not be forgotten

 By DANNY DANON

Most Read

1

Randi Weingarten has strong words for Jews who say unions are an obstacle

Teachers' submissions for the "Classroom Look in Lockdown" project.
2

Israel notifies US it attacked Iranian ship in Red Sea - report

Iranian-flagged container ship Shahr e Kord is pictured at Haydarpasa port in Istanbul, Turkey December 13, 2019
3

Pfizer halts corona vaccine shipments to Israel after country fails to pay

PRIME MINISTER Benjamin Netanyahu and Health Minister Yuli Edelstein meet a shipment of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines at Ben-Gurion Airport on January 10.
4

‘Mossad behind attack on Iran’s Natanz nuclear facility’

VIEW OF a damaged building after a fire broke out at Iran’s Natanz Nuclear Facility, in Isfahan on July 2.
5

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by