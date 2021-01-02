Turkey’s goal in Caucasus was to increase Russia’s role

Turkey and Russia are increasingly becoming strategic partners in an effort to work with Iran and remove the US from the Middle East. This is Turkey’s overall goal and its recent conflicts and chaos that it has spread from Syria to Libya, the Mediterranean and Caucasus is designed to partition these areas into Russia and Turkey spheres of influence.Turkey has encouraged its lobbyists in the US to claim that Ankara is doing “geopolitics” designed to be a “bulwark” against Russia, using Cold War era terminology to encourage westerners to believe Turkey is on the side of the US against Russia. In fact Ankara’s goal is to work with Russia and Iran to reduce US influence. This has been the result in every area that Ankara has invaded and involved itself. Turkey worked with Russia to partition parts of northern Syria, removing US forces and spreading extremism. In Libya a conflict that the US was once involved in has now become a playground for Turkish-backed militias. The recent war between Azerbaijan and Armenia was likewise designed to bring Turkey and Russia into direct contact in the southern Caucasus, remove US influence and partition the area. Evidence for this can be found in the agreement to end the war that saw Russian peacekeepers and soldiers increase their role in Nagorna-Karabakh, an autonomous Armenian region in Azerbaijan. Turkey prodded Baku into war against Armenians there, causing massive damage and forcing 50,000 to flee. For Turkey the attacks on Armenian civilians was a success, replicating Turkey-backed ethnic-cleansing in Afrin where Kurds were expelled in January 2018. The model was the same in Nagorna-Karabkah. Turkey sent extremists, accused of beheading people, to ransack churches and force Armenians out. One hundred years after the Armenian genocide carried out by the Ottoman regime in 2015, Turkey wanted to continue the process. Much as in 1915 the goal in the end would bring renewed Russian involvement in the Caucasus. Russian rescue workers have now reconstructed more than 2150 buildings in Nagorna-Karabakh, according to Russia’s TASS media. "As many as 251 buildings have been reconstructed so far, including an apartment building, 245 private houses, two government buildings, an infrastructure facility and two social facilities," the statement reads. More 2,600 buildings damaged in the war may now receive Russian support. Russia views this as a kind of police action, going in to stop squabbling by former Soviet socialist republics. This is how Ankara views this region as well, from a point of view of the Ottoman empire. That is why Turkey keeps talking about rewriting the Lausanne treaty and other agreements after the First World War. Ankara’s invasion of Syria, setting up a dozen bases in northern Iraq and involvement in Libya and the Eastern Mediterranean is part of this. Turkey sells its involvement with different public relations campaigns in different places. In Washington it sells this as “geopolitics,” pretending to be a US ally. In fact Turkey is rapidly buying Russian arms. Turkey and Russia met at Sochi last week to talk strategy. Turkey’s state media says “the top Turkish and Russian diplomats met Tuesday to discuss international issues and help prepare for a meeting of the two countries’ presidents. Mevlut Cavusoglu, Turkey’s foreign minister, met with his Russia's counterpart Sergey Lavrov in the Russian resort city of Sochi, ahead of a planned meeting of the High-Level Russian-Turkish Cooperation Council, set to be co-chaired by their presidents.” While Turkey frequently spreads misinformation via its state media, imprisons journalists and dissidents and bashes the US, it is growing closer to Russia. It is now four years since Russia’s ambassador to Turkey was assassinated. That has been quietly pushed aside in favor of the new alliance. Turkey and Russia and Iran see this as a pragmatic working relationship, growing out of the Astana process of 2016 that was supposed to carve up Syria into areas of influence and remove the US from eastern Syria. The end goal is the same. Remove the US and give Iran, Turkey and Russia their area of control. Turkey has tried to hint to the US and Israel, as well as the US, that it wants “reconciliation.” However when Turkey’s president Recep Tayyip Erdogan speaks he continues his militarist drive. His sycophants despise the US and Europe. They say “reconciliation” only because they think gullible western media will buy them time and perhaps an in with the new US administration to continue their work with Russia and Iran. The US once had a wider role in the Caucasus. Georgia expected US support in 2008 when it wandered into a war with Russia over disputed areas. When Georgia was defeated the US and European role there declined. Later in 2014 Ukraine expected more US support but saw Russia annex Crimea. The war that Turkey prodded Azerbaijan into in September last year was the final end of US involvement in the Caucasus. While Ankara sold the war as needed to confront Iran and Russia, in fact Ankara was working with Tehran and Moscow. The goal was to bring Russia into the southern Caucasus as peacekeepers and to remove any western influence. This is because Armenia had been seeking to drift away from Russia orbit. Nikol Pashinyan wanted to seek closer ties to the West. To break this Moscow allowed Turkish-backed Azerbaijan to launch a war to weaken him in the summer and fall of 2019. Weakened and defeated he sued for peace and Russia and Turkey moved into disputed areas with Baku’s acquiescence. Now Armenia is totally hostage to Moscow and Ankara. Turkey wants this. Azerbaijan, which sought for decades to grow closer to the US and also to Israel as a strategic partner, has now also seen itself cornered by Ankara. The end result is more Iranian, Russian and Turkish control and a weakening of independent southern Caucasus states.
cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });Western media is fed stories about how Turkey and Iran and Russia are destined to clash because of historic Russian, Ottoman and Persian imperial goals, or because they are Sunni, Shi’ite and Christian countries. This is a misreading of history. They are more likely to work together against their common enemies in the West, and their joint authoritarian and military agendas. They share much in common as rising powers in the world seeking to end the unipolar world of US hegemony that grew out of the Cold War. Those in Washington who see Turkey through a Cold War lens are wrong about Ankara’s overall agenda. The agenda of Ankara is always to weaken and reduce the US role in the Middle East and to increase the Russia and Iran role. In every invasion Ankara performed so far it has sought to increase Russia and Iran’s power and to not only weaken the US but weaken any groups that want democracy or a more free press and to bring in extremists and authoritarians. John F. Kennedy in 1960 argued that the world was not just divided into a Soviet and US camp but rather those countries that were “free” and the others. He understood that authoritarians prefer to work together. That is what happened in the Caucasus.