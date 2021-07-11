UAE Ambassador to Israel visits children's hospital after normalization

One of the byproducts of last summer's Abraham Accords, Israel and the UAE will work to promote remote medicine, share medical knowledge and open Israel's medical infrastructure to one of its newest allies.

"The potential for this promotion of health and medical care between Schneider's staff and the teams involved in medicine and child health in the Emirates is enormous, and thus the shared dream of better health for children wherever they are will be realized." "We at the Schneider Center, which is one of the most unique and unique in the Middle East for comprehensive care for children, are happy to actually implement the vision to give every boy and girl the best medicine and the best health," Schneider Center director Dr. Efrat Baron Harlev said.

Israeli health fund Clalit signed an agreement in June with the UAE Ministry of Health and the country's largest health insurance company, Daman.

Dr. Harlev hosted al-Haja and gave him and his delegation a tour of the hospital wards and a look at the glass building, a tower at the Schneider Center that will be completed within the next two years, according to the release.

"These children are a reminder to all of us that we are committed to leaving behind a better world for them," al-Haja said. "The Abraham Agreements and the series of collaborations that have followed, including in the field of health, will help children across the Middle East grow in a reality of peace and prosperity and enjoy the most advanced medical care."