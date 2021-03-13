The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
UAE and Morocco among countries expected at TA tourism conference

The tourism expo, in which businesspeople, hotel owners and aviation companies will participate, is expected to be a milestone in getting the tourism industry back to normal.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
MARCH 13, 2021 19:52
SCENES FROM a previous International Mediterranean Tourism Market in Tel Aviv. (photo credit: Courtesy)
Representatives from dozens of countries, including the UAE and Morocco, are expected to attend the IMTM 2021 – International Mediterranean Tourism Market, taking place June 15-16 at the Tel Aviv Exhibition Center.
“For an entire year, COVID-19 has shut down the economy and tourism in particular. We were the first to hold a virtual tourism expo and this June, also a physical expo, which are expected to revive the industry. All forecasts show tourism getting back into full swing in June, and senior players in the local and international industry will conclude their first deals at the expo,” said Eyal Shmueli, one of the founders of the conference
According to the latest figures from the World Tourism Organization, between January and October 2020, there was a drastic tourism decline of 900 million tourists worldwide, compared to the corresponding period in 2019. This downward trend came with losses of $945 billion in revenues from international tourism, 10 times the figure in the economic crisis of 2009. However, encouraging data presented by Bank of America indicate recovery of the aviation industry thanks to the vaccines and as a direct result, recovery of tourism as well, which is expected to come in June as summer vacation begins.
The Tel Aviv expo is being held by Ortra Ltd. and Israel Travel News, in conjunction with the Tourism Ministry and sponsored by the Israel Hotel Association, Israel Incoming Tour Operators Association, Tel Aviv-Jaffa Tourism Association, El Al and the Israel Association of Travel Agencies and Consultants.
A wide variety of Israeli exhibitors participate each year: tourism associations from around the country, airlines, hotels, car rental companies, shipping companies, service providers and tourist attractions of various types. The exhibition includes meetings and professional conferences along with a program for invited agents, as part of which hundreds of decision-makers from around the world who market Israel as a tourist destination attend.


