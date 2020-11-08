The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Middle East

UAE calls for new approach to Syria - analysis

By SETH J. FRANTZMAN  
NOVEMBER 8, 2020 08:48
UAE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Anwar Gargash is seen during preparatory meeting for the GCC, Arab and Islamic summits in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, May 29, 2019 (photo credit: REUTERS/WALEED ALI)
UAE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Anwar Gargash is seen during preparatory meeting for the GCC, Arab and Islamic summits in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, May 29, 2019
(photo credit: REUTERS/WALEED ALI)
The United Arab Emirates Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Anwar Gargash said that the Syrian crisis needs a new approach. “Violence cannot continue in its ugliest form, as if it were normal news. The Arab approach and role is necessary to end the violence and fighting through a realistic and pragmatic vision.”
The tweet comes as the US presidential election appears to be heading toward a victory for US Democratic candidate Joe Biden, and also as reports indicate the US envoy for Syria engagement James Jeffrey may be leaving his post. The US approach to Syria has been complex and also complicated by competing desires in Washington to confront the Assad regime, Russia and Iran, while defeating ISIS and pleasing Turkey.
This has led to the US changing its policies often and seeming to appease Turkey’s aggression while letting Russia and Iran work with Turkey to undermine the successful US role in eastern Syria. Meanwhile, the Russia and Iranian-backed Assad regime continues to bomb Idlib and consolidate control after almost ten years of war.
Gargash is a prominent voice in the UAE, a key to Abu Dhabi’s foreign policy over the years and the Emirates attempt to create an alliance against extremism in the region. That has tended to mean confronting the Muslim Brotherhood, which is linked to Hamas in Gaza and the ruling AK Party in Turkey, as well as confronting Iran’s aggression and Hezbollah.
This emerging alliance system has pushed for stability after years of war. It is in contrast to the policies of Qatar, Turkey and others. The “Arab approach” to Syria would be in line with the Arab League and other regional agreements, and appear to confront the attempt by Iran and Turkey to takeover Syria and partition it between themselves.
Gargash called for a “realistic and pragmatic vision.” He wrote that without that “the conflict will continue over brotherly Syria.” Syria has been deeply divided, with the eastern portion under the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces, while the Assad regime controls the center and Turkey controls the north. The war caused millions to become refugees in Jordan and Turkey. Turkey’s invasion of Afrin in 2018 and northern Syria in October 2019 forced more than 250,000, mostly Kurds, to become refugees as well.
The destabilization in Syria also fed extremism. Turkish-backed groups have appeared to welcome extremists who attack churches and Yazidis and others. Turkey has exported poor Syrians who it exploited to fight in Azerbaijan and Libya. The US has targeted Al-Qaeda members who are active in the Turkish occupied portion of northern Syria. Meanwhile, Iran is setting down roots near Albukamal and Deir Ezzor and the Golan, recruiting locals and setting up bases. Iran’s militias, some tied to Iraq, are also destabilizing Syria and displacing people.  
An Arab approach to Syria could put Syrians first, rather than the goals of Ankara, Tehran and others. This could also lead to more moderate voices, and groups such as the tribes near the Euphrates having a role. It is unclear what the US intends to do in eastern Syria.
The Trump administration vowed three times to leave Syria, but the US role has been successful at stabilizing the area and defeating ISIS. This has brought stability to Iraq as well. If Washington leaves it is unclear if that stability will continue since Iranian-backed and Turkey-backed groups are today responsible for many violations in Syria. 


Tags Syria Turkey United States UAE
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Netanyahu has slandered Black Flag as agents of Iran - opinion By JPOST EDITORIAL
How Joe Biden as president will change Israeli politics By YAAKOV KATZ
My Word: James Bond and politically challenging times By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Ehud Olmert to 'Post': Let local municipalities take care of their own By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum Biden, Israel and 'Squad' pressure – opinion By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 'Islamist terrorist' responsible for Vienna attack, five killed - minister
People take pictures of a light symbol, marking the place where Viennese synagogues once stood before they were destroyed, after a ceremony to mark the 80th anniversary of Kristallnacht, also known as Night of Broken Glass, in front of a then destroyed Synagogue in Vienna, Austria November 8, 2018.
2 Jewish Prof. who called every election since 1984 predicts Biden will win
US DEMOCRATIC PRESIDENTIAL candidate Joe Biden arrives at a campaign event in Hermantown, Minnesota, September 18, 2020
3 Armenian PM to Post: Israel joins forces with the devil
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan greets reservists at the Defence Ministry's base before their departure for the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh in Yerevan, Armenia, October 16, 2020.
4 Kamala Harris: We will restore aid to Palestinians, renew ties
Sen. Kamala Harris in the Russell Senate Office Building, June 24, 2020
5 Israeli minister warns of war if Biden returns to Iran Deal
Former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden accepts the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination during a speech delivered for the largely virtual 2020 Democratic National Convention from the Chase Center in Wilmington, Delaware, U.S., August 20, 2020

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by