UAE-Egypt relations grow with Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed visit to Sisi

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Egypt are signaling to the region how strong their ties are with a high level visit by Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed to meet Egyptian leader Abdel Fattah al-Sisi. The countries want to consolidate ties. It comes in the wake of the peace deal with Israel and also the UAE seeking closer ties to Greece. In essence, a larger regional strategy is emerging that links Greece, Cyprus, Egypt, Israel and the UAE. There has been joint training with Egypt and the UAE, defense talks between the UAE and Greece and exercises between the UAE, Egypt, Greece and Cyprus. Reports say that “President al-Sisi received His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed at the Ittihadiya Palace in Cairo, along with H.H. Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, National Security Adviser, and H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, along with their accompanying delegation.” The goal was to discuss “strengthening their cooperation and coordination in containing the regional and international humanitarian and economic repercussions of the pandemic and preparing for the recovery phase.” They also discussed the region and the need for “establishing stability in the Middle East based on cooperation and coexistence.” These are key issues because stability is supposed to link the UAE, Bahrain, Egypt and Israel together. In addition, coexistence is being highlighted. UAE state media says that “bilateral ties between the two countries have witnessed considerable development in recent years, due to their joint political will to reinforce them, Sheikh Mohamed added, pointing out that the region and the rest of world are facing rapid changes and developments that directly affect the interests of the Arab region, most notably the increasing attempts to meddle into the internal affairs of Arab countries and the risks posed by extremism and terrorism, in addition to other risks to Arab and global security and sovereignty.” According to Al-Ain media in the UAE there have been 22 high-level visits since 2014. This is how strong the Cairo-Abu Dhabi relationship has become. Saudi Arabia is a key ally of both as well. The visit is important for Israel because Israel also enjoys new warm ties with the UAE and has had peace with Egypt for decades. The importance of security cooperation and focus on regional stability is key as a new US administration comes into office. Turkey and Iran with their proxies like Hamas and Hezbollah, tend to want to destabilize the region and weaken countries. The UAE and Egypt are on the other side of this regional equation. Increasingly so is Israel, Saudi Arabia, Greece, Cyprus, Bahrain and other states.
