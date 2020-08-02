UAE’s nuclear energy success is symbolic for region - analysis

The UAE succeeded in becoming a regional nuclear energy pioneer by switching on its Barakah nuclear power plant this weekend. It is now producing nuclear energy and the Abu-Dhabi based plant is will be hooked up to commercial operations later this year, reports indicate. This is an important achievement for the UAE, the Gulf and the Arab world in general. When it comes to nuclear research and technology the UAE is not the first country in the region to go down this road. Israel’s Dimona reactor was built with French support in the 1950s and Iraq sought to construct a research center at Osiraq after research in the 1960s and 1970s. By the 1980s there were some 260 nuclear power plants in 22 countries, but few in the Middle East. Iran eventually put together an impressive nuclear program. Syria also attempted to build a suspected reactor in the 2000s and Libya began a clandestine project that it then abandoned. Algeria, other Gulf states such as Saudi Arabia, Jordan and Egypt have all expressed interest in nuclear power. Egypt, for instance, said in March that the COVID-19 pandemic won’t halt construction of its Dabaa nuclear plant, which is based on a Russian model for four such plants in Egypt, according to Al-Monitor. Saudi Arabia is pushing to build its first reactor at King Abdulaziz City for Science. It is thought to be nearly finished, according to The Guardian, part of an ambitious plan to supply some 15 percent of the kingdom’s electricity by 2040. There are some 440 nuclear power plants around the world today. In general the Middle East’s programs have both benefited from foreign support and been setback by regional rivalries and concerns over proliferation of nuclear weapons. For instance France played a key role in assistance in the 1950s to 1980s. Algeria operated a research reactor with Chinese expertise that was started in 1992 and Argentine support as well. North Korea, South Korea, Russia and others have played a key role throughout the region as well. In the UAE it is the Korea Electric Power Corporation that played a key role. Qatar, a rival of the UAE, is jealous and instructed its Al-Jazeera network to describe the UAE and Saudi programs as “controversial.” The UAE has heralded the launching of the plant as an example to the Arab world. Shekh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, prime minister of the UAE, announced the success at Barakah over the weekend. The UAE project is just the beginning of a larger plant. The Emirates Nuclear energy Corporation completed the construction of Unit 1 in 2018 and finished Unit 2 last year. Fuel loading, according to local media, was completed in March. Units 2 and 3 are almost complete. It is thought the reactor can contribute a quarter of the country’s energy when complete. Hundreds off Emirates have been trained in Korea as part of the program, The National says. The UAE’s success is an example of the country’s overall success in a variety of new initiatives. The UAE also launched a probe aimed at Mars which is heralded as the Arab world’s first space mission in mid-July. Critics may see these as vanity projects, a number of “Arab firsts” designed to show off. The Mars mission, for instance, was launched from Japan and the spacecraft was in part developed in the US. However, the reality is that the UAE has made major strides in the last half decade in investing in these technologies, from space to nuclear energy. That it has done so with assistance and learning from existing experts is part of its overall goal to change the image of the Arab world and in particular of its friends, partners and allies in the region. The symbolic first steps, in nuclear energy and space, are part of a wider project that links the UAE, Bahrain and Saudi Arabia and also Egypt and Jordan. A UAE-based company also recently partnered with leading Israeli defense companies on addressing the Covid-19 crisis. The Gulf Cooperation Council countries are also world leaders in desalination. Taken together the Barakah nuclear plant is a symbol, not only of peaceful nuclear energy, but to a successful project in the region. While historic Arab capitals, such as Baghdad and Damascus, languish in infrastructure decay, ruin, civil strife and Iranian encroachment, the alliance led by the UAE and Saudi Arabia has made impressive strides in the opposite direction. Whether it can transform this into more influence in the region, to compete with both Iran’s slow digestion of Iran, Syria, Lebanon and Yemen; and the Turkey-Qatar axis which seeks to export its brand of Muslim Brotherhood-infused extremism to places like Gaza, northern Syria, Libya and elsewhere, is the major question.