UN support drops for speaking of Temple Mount as solely a Muslim site

The resolution was one of seven pro-Palestinian and anti-Israeli texts the UNGA approved Wednesday.

By TOVAH LAZAROFF  
DECEMBER 11, 2020 08:55
The Temple Mount in Jerusalem (photo credit: RONEN ZVULUN / REUTERS)
The Temple Mount in Jerusalem
(photo credit: RONEN ZVULUN / REUTERS)
Support has dropped slightly at the United Nations for a General Assembly resolution that referenced the most holy site in Judaism, the Temple Mount, as solely the Muslim site al-Haram al-Sharif.
Liberia changed its vote from absent, to “no,” when the UNGA voted on the annual resolution in New York late Thursday afternoon.
This placed Liberia in a small group of ten countries, including Israel that opposed the text, which condemned Israeli practices against the Palestinians in east Jerusalem and the West Bank.
The other eight countries who opposed the measure, which passed 147-10, were: Australia, Canada, Guatemala, Hungary, Marshall Islands, Nauru, Papua New Guinea and the United States.
Vote for United Nations General Assembly resolution that referenced the Temple Mount as solely the Muslim site al-Haram al-Sharif, December, 2019 (SCREENSHOT).
In 2019 the resolution was approved by 157-9. This year there were 16 abstentions, compared to 13 last year, with Austria and the Czech Republic, Uruguay and Slovakia, changing their votes in Israel’s favor from “yes” in support of the Palestinians, to “abstain.”   
The other 14 countries that abstained were:   Belarus, Cameron, Columbia, Haiti, Honduras, Kiribati, Madagascar, Malawi, Rwanda, Slovakia, Solomon Islands, Togo, Uruguay and Vanuatu.
Brazil warned that it could also change its vote unless the UN adopted more inclusive language on when referencing the Temple Mount/al Haram al Sharif.
“Brazil supported this resolution because of its commitment to the protection of human rights,” the Brazilian representative said.
“However Brazil believes that the language of any future resolutions should reflect the importance and historical significance of the holy sites of Jerusalem for the three monotheistic religions, especially the Temple Mount/al Haram al Sharif. It should take into consideration the respective  religious and cultural sensitivities. The future choice of language may affect Brazil’s support for this resolution,” he said.
The resolution was one of seven pro-Palestinian and anti-Israeli texts the UNGA approved Wednesday, following the passage of an additional six pro-Palestinian and anti-Israeli resolutions earlier this month. Additional votes are expected to be held.
The United States and Israel were the only two countries to consistently vote against all resolutions.
Among the seven that were approved Thursday was a resolution against Israeli sovereignty on the Golan Heights, which was approved 151-3, with 20 abstentions, harking a drop in support from last year when it was approved 157-2, with 20 abstentions. For the first time Liberia joined Israel and the US in opposing the measure.


