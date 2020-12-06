Unique event in Dubai brings together museum and Israeli Heritage Center

The Heritage Center for Middle East and North Africa Jewry in Jerusalem, Israel and the Crossroads of Civilizations Museum in Dubai signed a Memorandum of Understanding at an event in Dubai on Sunday evening. The unique event comes in the wake of the Abraham Accords and as travel between Israel and the United Arab Emirates has skyrocketed. “The event tonight was an attempt to build bridges between Arabs and Jews through the prism of the Jews of the Middle East and North Africa. In preserving the culture and heritage of the Jews of MENA we can build a bridge from the past to a brighter future for the good of all peoples in the region,” said Ashley Perry, CEO of the Heritage Center for Middle East and North Africa Jewry in Jerusalem. The event took place at the museum in Dubai where Ahmed Obaid Al Mansoori, founder of the museum, hosted the delegation from Israel. Last week Al Mansoori hosted a virtual tour of the museum with Israel’s Culture and Sport Minister Chili Tropper. The event Sunday was designed to celebrate new relationships in the region. Jerusalem Deputy Mayor Fleur Hassan Nahoum took part in the event. She has been a driving force behind recent ties with the UAE and a co-founder of the Israel UAE-Israel Business Council. She has also spoken about the ability of Jews from Arab and Muslim countries to help be bridgebuilders of the new peace. This event was meant to illustrate the impact of the Abraham Accords and people-to-people discussions.“The event will be held in partnership with The Heritage Center for Middle East and North Africa Jewry, a new undertaking to build a first-ever international center in Jerusalem that will chronicle the history and culture of Jews from the Middle East and North Africa,” a statement said earlier in the day. Rabbi Dr. Elie Abadie, senior rabbi of the Jewish Council of the United Arab Emirates, was also scheduled to speak.“This event represents a turning point in Arab-Jewish relations,” Ahmed Obaid Al Mansoori said.“We are building on the Abraham Accords. The leaders of both countries have paved the way politically and diplomatically by signing the peace accord, and now it is our role, as people of both nations to translate the peace agreement into tangible outcomes through people to people connection, interactions, promoting peace and tolerance in the region.”According to a statement earlier in the day Deputy Mayor Hassan-Nahoum said that “The Abraham Accords are essentially a family reunion of the children of Abraham to build a common future and destiny for our region.
cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("647856") != -1) {console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";} "I am so proud that Mizrahi/Sephardi Jews are taking the lead in the pursuit of peace and normalization with the Gulf Countries. This evening at an emotional event of Muslims and Jews in Dubai we signed an MOU between the Crossroads of Civilizations Musuem in Dubai and the Heritage Center for MENA Jews that we are planning on building in Jerusalem. Now more than ever the stories of Jews from Arab lands should be told to the entire world from our eternal capital," Hassan-Nahoum said. A Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) signed Sunday between the heritage center and the museum aimed to highlight the positive historic relationship between Jews and Arabs and achieve better understanding between the cultures of the other as well as to “strengthen and highlight to contribution of both peoples to humanity.” The MOU noted that both Jews and Arabs have a common ancestor in the biblical Abraham, and that Jews and Arabs “have lived side by side for millennia and each have contributed to the culture and tradition of the other.” Building on interfaith coexistence and the recent peace deal the “centers should teach about what unites Jews and Arabs rather than that which divides us,” the MOU says. “Both Jewish and Arab history, culture and traditions should be preserved, understood and shared by all the peoples of the region.”Eran Taboul, president of the The Heritage Center for Middle East and North Africa Jewry signed the MOU along with Al Mansoori.