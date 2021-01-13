The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Middle East

UNSC must combat state sponsored Iranian terror, Erdan says

Security Council has taken steps to stop the financing and material support of terrorist groups, but "more must be done."

By TOVAH LAZAROFF  
JANUARY 13, 2021 22:37
An Iranian carries the Iranian and Hezbollah flags during the commemoration of the 41st anniversary of the Islamic revolution in Tehran, Iran February 11, 2020 (photo credit: NAZANIN TABATABAEE/WANA VIA REUTERS)
An Iranian carries the Iranian and Hezbollah flags during the commemoration of the 41st anniversary of the Islamic revolution in Tehran, Iran February 11, 2020
(photo credit: NAZANIN TABATABAEE/WANA VIA REUTERS)
The United Nations Security Council must do more to combat state sponsored terrorism such as that executed by Tehran, Israel's Ambassador to the UN Gilad Erdan wrote in a memo he submitted to that body.
Action must be taken "against states who arm, train and sponsor terrorists and acts of terrorism. It is not enough to sanction merely the terrorist groups themselves," Erdan wrote.
The Security Council has taken steps to stop the financing and material support of terrorist groups, but "more must be done," he stated.
"The Iranian Ayatollah regime advances its malign geopolitical goal of regional and political hegemony by supporting its terrorist proxies, wreaking havoc and spreading violence throughout the Middle East and beyond," he added.
Erdan's words on Iran were part of a five-point plan to combat terrorism he submitted to the UNSC Tuesday, which his office publicized a day later.
On Tuesday, the UNSC met virtually to mark 20 years since the passage of UNSC Resolution 1373 to combat international terrorism in the aftermath of the September 11, 2001 terror attack on the twin towers in New York.
The discussion was limited to the 15-member of the UNSC. Israel is not a member of the UNSC and therefore submitted comments on the matter in writing.
Erdan's plan urged the UNSC to take steps against terror group such as Hezbollah in Lebanon and Hamas in Gaza.
The UNSC "has failed to address the threat imposed by other non-state, major terrorist groups, especially Hamas and Hezbollah," Erdan wrote.
He asked the UNSC to adopt a "zero tolerance" policy toward terrorism and to prevent its spread on social media, particularly through incitement and hate speech.
'We must create public-private global partnerships to curb this disturbing trend. Companies must take responsibility for their role in this and take immediate action to prevent their platforms from becoming breeding grounds for extremism," Erdan wrote.
The UN should stop embracing state and entities that glorify terrorism, Erdan wrote. He mentioned in particular the Palestinian Authority "pay for slay" policy, which provides financial grants to those jailed by Israel for terror activity, with the larger payments going to those who involved in serious attacks. Families members of those incarcerated for terror activity also receive grants.
"There should be a clear and unambiguous condemnation of the Palestinian Authority’s “pay to slay” policies. Staying silent as terrorists and their families are rewarded for murderous violence, with higher sums for more violent and bloody acts is no less than complicity," Erdan said.
Israel's experience combating terror places it in the position to help the international community, he said.
An uncompromising approach is needed, Erdan wrote. "Unfortunately, the United Nations is still a long way from really demonstrating the resolve required in this effort and continues its hypocrisy," he added.


Tags Iran Terrorism United Nations gilad erdan Security Council UNSC UN Security Council
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

IHRA definition is useful - antisemitism must be fought on all forms

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy

Trump, Capitol riot show dangers of violating invisible values - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Emily Schrader

Social media purge of Trump, supporters shows big tech's responsibilities

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Yoram Dori

Biden should strive to unite the US, help Israel protect itself - opinion

 By YORAM DORI
David Wolpe

Parashat Shemot: What makes a hero?

 By DAVID WOLPE

Most Read

1

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
2

Earth is spinning faster: Time flies in 50-year record

EARTH, from Beresheet’s vantage point
3

‘Hitler was right on one thing,’ US congresswoman says at pro-Trump rally

German Fuhrer Adolph Hitler doing a Nazi salute
4

As Biden enters White House, did Israel's Mossad win war with Iran?

A DRONE IS launched during an Iranian army large-scale drone combat exercise on Wednesday.
5

New York State Bar investigates Giuliani for role in Capitol riots

Rudy Giuliani delivers remarks before Donald Trump rallies with supporters in Council Bluffs, Iowa, U.S., September 28, 2016.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by