UNSC must combat state sponsored Iranian terror, Erdan says

The United Nations Security Council must do more to combat state sponsored terrorism such as that executed by Tehran, Israel's Ambassador to the UN Gilad Erdan wrote in a memo he submitted to that body.Action must be taken "against states who arm, train and sponsor terrorists and acts of terrorism. It is not enough to sanction merely the terrorist groups themselves," Erdan wrote. The Security Council has taken steps to stop the financing and material support of terrorist groups, but "more must be done," he stated."The Iranian Ayatollah regime advances its malign geopolitical goal of regional and political hegemony by supporting its terrorist proxies, wreaking havoc and spreading violence throughout the Middle East and beyond," he added.Erdan's words on Iran were part of a five-point plan to combat terrorism he submitted to the UNSC Tuesday, which his office publicized a day later.On Tuesday, the UNSC met virtually to mark 20 years since the passage of UNSC Resolution 1373 to combat international terrorism in the aftermath of the September 11, 2001 terror attack on the twin towers in New York.The discussion was limited to the 15-member of the UNSC. Israel is not a member of the UNSC and therefore submitted comments on the matter in writing.
cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });Erdan's plan urged the UNSC to take steps against terror group such as Hezbollah in Lebanon and Hamas in Gaza. The UNSC "has failed to address the threat imposed by other non-state, major terrorist groups, especially Hamas and Hezbollah," Erdan wrote.He asked the UNSC to adopt a "zero tolerance" policy toward terrorism and to prevent its spread on social media, particularly through incitement and hate speech.'We must create public-private global partnerships to curb this disturbing trend. Companies must take responsibility for their role in this and take immediate action to prevent their platforms from becoming breeding grounds for extremism," Erdan wrote.The UN should stop embracing state and entities that glorify terrorism, Erdan wrote. He mentioned in particular the Palestinian Authority "pay for slay" policy, which provides financial grants to those jailed by Israel for terror activity, with the larger payments going to those who involved in serious attacks. Families members of those incarcerated for terror activity also receive grants."There should be a clear and unambiguous condemnation of the Palestinian Authority’s “pay to slay” policies. Staying silent as terrorists and their families are rewarded for murderous violence, with higher sums for more violent and bloody acts is no less than complicity," Erdan said.Israel's experience combating terror places it in the position to help the international community, he said.An uncompromising approach is needed, Erdan wrote. "Unfortunately, the United Nations is still a long way from really demonstrating the resolve required in this effort and continues its hypocrisy," he added.