US drops sanctions on 3 Iranians, says step unrelated to nuclear talks

The Treasury said it had determined Behzad Ferdows, Mehrzad Ferdows and Mohammad Reza Dezfulian should no longer be blocked under Executive Order 13382, which targets proliferators of weapons of mass destruction and their supporters.

The order froze their US assets and barred US persons from dealing with them. All three were also subject to secondary sanctions, meaning non-US persons who dealt with them risked themselves being sanctioned and cut off from the US market.

A Treasury spokesperson stressed that the US decision to drop the three from its list of Specially Designated Nationals who are subject to certain US sanctions had nothing to do with indirect talks on reviving the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, formally called the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

"These delistings do not reflect any change in US government sanctions policy towards Iran. They have nothing to do with ongoing JCPOA negotiations in Vienna," the spokesperson said on condition of anonymity.

