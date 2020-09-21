The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
US set to announce new sanctions tied to Iran arms

The United States says it has triggered a “snap back,” or resumption, of virtually all UN sanctions on Iran, including the arms embargo, to come into effect on Saturday.

By REUTERS  
SEPTEMBER 21, 2020 17:44
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks to reporters following a meeting with members of the U.N. Security Council about Iran's alleged non-compliance with a nuclear deal and calling for the restoration of sanctions against Iran as U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Kelly Craft listens at U.N. (photo credit: REUTERS/MIKE SEGAR/POOL)
The Trump administration is set to announce on Monday new sanctions on people and entities involved in Iran's nuclear, missile and conventional arms programs, to support its assertion that all UN sanctions against Tehran are now resumed, a move key allies such as the Europeans dispute.
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is scheduled to hold a news conference at 11 a.m. EDT at the State Department along with National Security Advisor Robert O'Brien and several top cabinet members.
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, Defense Secretary Mark Esper, Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross as well as US Ambassador to United Nations Kelly Craft will be joining Pompeo at the news conference which the agency said will be about 'on Iran Snapback Sanctions."
Reuters reported on Sunday that Washington will sanction more than two dozen people and entities. A major part of the new US push is an executive order targeting those who buy or sell Iran conventional arms that was previously reported by Reuters and will also be unveiled by the Trump administration on Monday.
Under the 2015 nuclear deal, which the United States had unilaterally pulled out of in 2018, the UN conventional arms embargo is set to expire on October 18.
Other parties to the nuclear deal and most UN Security Council members have said they do not believe the United States has the right to reimpose the UN sanctions and that the US move has no legal effect.
On Friday, Britain, France and Germany told the Security Council that UN sanctions relief for Iran - agreed under the 2015 nuclear deal - would continue beyond Sunday, despite Washington’s assertion.


