US troop strength in Afghanistan down to 8,600 ahead of schedule

A key provision of the Feb. 29 agreement between the Taliban and the United States, to which the Afghan government was not a party, involved a US commitment to reduce its military footprint.

By REUTERS  
MAY 27, 2020 18:01
US MILITARY advisers from the 1st Security Force Assistance Brigade work with Afghan soldiers at an artillery position on an Afghan National Army base in Maidan Wardak province, Afghanistan in 2018 (photo credit: REUTERS)
US MILITARY advisers from the 1st Security Force Assistance Brigade work with Afghan soldiers at an artillery position on an Afghan National Army base in Maidan Wardak province, Afghanistan in 2018
(photo credit: REUTERS)
US troop strength in Afghanistan is down to nearly 8,600, well ahead of a schedule agreed with Taliban militants in late February, in part because of concerns about the spread of the coronavirus, US and NATO officials said.
A key provision of the Feb. 29 agreement between the Taliban and the United States, to which the Afghan government was not a party, involved a US commitment to reduce its military footprint in Afghanistan from about 13,000 to 8,600 by mid-July and, conditions permitting, to zero by May 2021.
Two senior sources in Kabul said the 8,600 target was likely to be achieved by early June.
Two US officials, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said that the United States was close to 8,600 troops and could reach that number in coming days.
"Due to COVID-19 concerns, we are moving towards that planned drawdown faster than anticipated," one of the officials said.
The other US official said the United States had focused on quickly removing non-essential personnel and those considered to be at high risk from the virus.
All four sources asked not to be identified due to the sensitivity of the matter.
Last month CNN reported that the United States had less than 10,000 troops in Afghanistan, putting the Trump administration ahead of schedule.
US forces are in Afghanistan to conduct counter-insurgency operations. A few thousand US soldiers work with troops from 37 NATO partner countries to train, advise and assist Afghan forces.
NATO's mission in the country totalled 16,551 troops in February, according official data available on its website.
On Tuesday, US President Donald Trump said there were "7,000-some-odd" US soldiers in Afghanistan but officials clarified that number was slightly over 8,600 troops.
Trump renewed his desire for a full military withdrawal from Afghanistan but added that he had not set a target date, amid speculation he might make ending America's longest war part of his re-election campaign.


Tags afghanistan Donald Trump Army
