The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Weaknesses discovered in Iranian networks after string of cyberattacks

Improper configuration, lack of timely updates and lack of proper security policies are the main reasons for vulnerabilities in Iranian networks.

By TZVI JOFFRE  
JULY 13, 2021 09:09
Iranian flag and cyber code [Illustrative] (photo credit: PIXABAY)
Iranian flag and cyber code [Illustrative]
(photo credit: PIXABAY)
A number of vulnerabilities, including a failure to implement proper security policies and a lack of timely updates, are putting Iranian networks at risk of cyberattacks, the Iranian Students News Agency (ISNA) reported on Monday, after a string of recent cyberattacks targeted transportation in Iran.
Over 20 malware files were detected by the Iranian Padvish antivirus software for different platforms of Windows, ESX and firmware after the recent cyberattacks. According to ISNA, none of these files have been detected by global antivirus companies as of yet.
Iran's National Computer Emergency Response Team (Maher) warned that three vulnerabilities were found in HP Integrated Lights-Out (iLO), a technology which allows the remote controlling and monitoring of HP servers. Some of Iran's networks are not properly protected against these vulnerabilities, according to Maher.
Improper configuration, lack of timely updates and lack of proper security policies when using HP iLO are the main reasons for this vulnerability in Iranian networks, according to ISNA.
Iranian Information and Communications Technology Minister Mohammad-Javad Azari Jahromi recently warned about new movements by cyberattackers which are very similar to ransomware attacks with target iLO in 2018.
On Monday, the website of Iran's Construction and Development of Transportation Infrastructures Company was down for a number of hours. While rumors spread on social media about a cyberattack being behind the site going down, no official confirmation of such claims has been made as of time of publication, although the IRGC-affiliated Tasnim News Agency did confirm that the site had been taken down. The site was back online as of Tuesday morning.
A number of alleged cyberattacks have been reported in Iran over the past week, disrupting transportation infrastructure and government websites.
The site for the national real estate and housing system of Iran's Roads and Urban Development Ministry was taken down in recent days and remained inaccessible as of Tuesday morning. An official in the ministry told Iranian media that a cyberattack was not responsible for disruptions on the site, adding that the information of people in the system is protected.
The system of the Railways of the Islamic Republic of Iran was also disrupted by a reported cyberattack last week. Iranian officials said the incident was under investigation.


Tags Iran cyber security Cyber
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Lapid must keep eyes open when dealing with EU - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Opposition maneuvers represent nadir of Israeli politics - opinion

 By DAVID BRINN

My Word: Presidents and present-day politics

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ruthie Blum

President Isaac Herzog’s grand entrance - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
YEDIDIA Z. STERN

Israel must split attorney-general role to ensure rule of law - opinion

 By YEDIDIA STERN
Most Read
1

Coronavirus: New 'Lambda' variant causes concern for WHO

This undated transmission electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2, also known as novel coronavirus, the virus that causes COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S. Virus particles are shown emerging from the surface of cells cultured in the lab. The spikes on the outer edge of the virus parti
2

Haredim, not Arabs or Iran, are the biggest threat to Israel - opinion

A CELEBRATION for 63 haredi men who were released from prison in April 2018. They had been arrested for their failure to show up at the army recruitment office.
3

Pfizer, Israel agree: New COVID vaccines coming August 1

RRIS student, Eitan Ohana originally from LA, receiving his vaccine
4

Fire in ship at Dubai's Jebel Ali port now extinguished -authorities

Aerial view of the Sheikh Zayed Road, following the outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, March 26, 2020.
5

Lavish Second Temple period building found by Western Wall in Jerusalem

Remains of the magnificent 2000-year-old building recently excavated and due to be opened to the public

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by