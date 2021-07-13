Weaknesses discovered in Iranian networks after string of cyberattacks

Over 20 malware files were detected by the Iranian Padvish antivirus software for different platforms of Windows, ESX and firmware after the recent cyberattacks. According to ISNA, none of these files have been detected by global antivirus companies as of yet.

Iran's National Computer Emergency Response Team (Maher) warned that three vulnerabilities were found in HP Integrated Lights-Out (iLO), a technology which allows the remote controlling and monitoring of HP servers. Some of Iran's networks are not properly protected against these vulnerabilities, according to Maher.

Improper configuration, lack of timely updates and lack of proper security policies when using HP iLO are the main reasons for this vulnerability in Iranian networks, according to ISNA.

Iranian Information and Communications Technology Minister Mohammad-Javad Azari Jahromi recently warned about new movements by cyberattackers which are very similar to ransomware attacks with target iLO in 2018.

On Monday, the website of Iran's Construction and Development of Transportation Infrastructures Company was down for a number of hours. While rumors spread on social media about a cyberattack being behind the site going down, no official confirmation of such claims has been made as of time of publication, although the IRGC-affiliated Tasnim News Agency did confirm that the site had been taken down. The site was back online as of Tuesday morning.

A number of alleged cyberattacks have been reported in Iran over the past week, disrupting transportation infrastructure and government websites.

The site for the national real estate and housing system of Iran's Roads and Urban Development Ministry was taken down in recent days and remained inaccessible as of Tuesday morning. An official in the ministry told Iranian media that a cyberattack was not responsible for disruptions on the site, adding that the information of people in the system is protected.

The system of the Railways of the Islamic Republic of Iran was also disrupted by a reported cyberattack last week. Iranian officials said the incident was under investigation.