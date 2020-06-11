The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Middle East

West Bank sovereignty is legal, right-wing legal group tells Netanyahu

The Samaria Regional Council on Thursday released a poll to show that there was majority support for the move among Jewish Israelis.

By TOVAH LAZAROFF  
JUNE 11, 2020 21:05
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks at the Kohelet Policy Forum, Jerusalem, January 8, 2020. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks at the Kohelet Policy Forum, Jerusalem, January 8, 2020.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
The application of sovereignty to portions of the West Bank is legal, a right-wing legal think tank told Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, as they presented him with a paper to bolster that argument on the international stage.
“We explained why applying Israeli law is legal internationally, does not prejudice any of its sovereign rights through Judea and Samaria. It is declaring that Jews in this area will not be held in a regulatory limbo because of Palestinian intransigence,” said Professor Eugene Kontorovich, Director of International Law at the Kohelet Policy Forum.
Members of the Kohelet Policy Forum handed Netanyahu a new research paper they have produced this month on the topic, just as the Prime Minister prepares to defend Israeli annexation of portions of the West Bank to the international community.
The Samaria Regional Council on Thursday released a poll to show that there was majority support for the move among Jewish Israelis, based on a Maagar Mohot poll of 511 people, with a 4.4 percent margin of error.
It showed 25% of the respondents opposed sovereignty and 51% supported it, with 24% stating that they were not sure. That number went up, however, when the percentages were recalibrated such that they eliminated those who were unsure. Based on that measure there was 67% support and 33% opposition.
When looking at support for annexation among the political parties, the move had 64% support in the Likud, 14% support in Labor-Meretz, 30% in Blue and White, 62% in Yisrael Beytenu.
When asked about support for Palestinian statehood, 80% of Likud participants in the poll are opposed. The number was slightly higher for the Yamina Party, 83%. Among Yisrael Beytenu voters 54% were opposed. That number dropped to 28% in Blue and White and 14% in Labor Meretz.
Out of all the participants there was 27% support for Palestinian statehood, 56% opposition and 17% said they didn’t know. But when calibrated to exclude those who didn’t know, the answers were showed 33% support and 67% opposition.


Tags Benjamin Netanyahu West Bank judea and samaria Annexation
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Why you should wear a mask to prevent second wave coronavirus? By JPOST EDITORIAL
Douglas Bloomfield Benjamin Netanyahu hires anti-Joe Biden strategist By DOUGLAS BLOOMFIELD
Hannah Brown 'Gone with the Wind' ban in US gets mixed Israeli reaction By HANNAH BROWN
Gershon Baskin The search for a new vision for Israeli-Palestinian peace – opinion By GERSHON BASKIN
Emily Schrader Hijacking the cause of George Floyd US protests By EMILY SCHRADER

Most Read

1 Former MI6 head claims COVID-19 was made in a Chinese lab
Sir Richard Dearlove, former Chief, British Secret Intelligence Service (MI6). May 3, 2011.
2 Scientists find link between COVID-19 severity and genetics
The secret to healing what ails you lies within your own DNA
3 Iran, Russia, China, Turkey celebrate 'collapse' of US
A vandalized police car during the protests in Los Angeles, May 30, 2020.
4 Asteroid the size of Empire State Building "nears" earth this weekend
Artist's Impression of a collision of two icy asteroid-sized bodies orbiting the bright star Fomalhaut
5 Iran to execute alleged CIA agent involved in Soleimani's killing
Qasem Soleimani, commander of IRGC Quds Force
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by