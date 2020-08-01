Iran claimed on Saturday that it had detained Jamshid Sharmahd, who it claimed was the leader of an opposition group. Iran’s Ministry of Intelligence was the first to claim that it had targeted the “Thunder terrorist group” which it alleges operates in the United States. The group, called “Tondar” in Farsi, is not well known. The claims raised questions about when Iran had carried out this operation and who had been detained. Images posted online just before seven in the evening showed a blindfolded man. A video was then posted alleging to show him in custody. The initial statement by Iran claimed that the Thunder terrorist group was involved in “armed operations and sabotage from the US.” The accusation that its activities were based and coordinated in the US is part of Iran’s attempt to portray the US as supporting terrorism.The US last year stepped up sanctions against the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and numerous groups and individuals linked to the IRGC. The US killed IRGC Quds Force commander Qasem Soleimani. Iran appears to be saying that it has now revealed a US plot. Iran claims the Thunder group is also named the Parliament of the Kingdom of Iran and is a monarchist group. It says the group has killed 14 people and injured 215 over the years. According to Iran’s media the US previously accused Iran of trying to kill Sharmahd in Los Angelos in 2009. This is how the reports of the Iranian operation unfolded:First news of the detention and operation was released just after noon in Iran. A website called "Borna News" published photos of the detained man around seven in the evening, about five hours or more after the first reports. It was not clear where they got the image or if it was authentic. TRT, Sputnik and France24 all picked up the earlier reports in Persian. Moscow-based Sputnik claimed the Thunder group was founded in 2004 under the leadership of Fathallah Menhujri with the goal of overthrowing the regime in Tehran. Supposedly Mr. Menhujri, who also went by the name Frode Folland, disappeared and Mr. Sharmahd was then targeted by Iran. "France24" showed an image of the alleged 2008 attack the group carried out. This report says Iran already executed three people for that attack in 2009. It notes that the group sought to carry out new major operations, according to Iran. It was going to blow up a dam in Shiraz using “cyanide bombs” and target a book fair and also the mausoleum of Khomeini. The report links this detention operation to one that targeted Ruhollah Zam, a journalist who was apparently lured back to Iran in a “complex operation,” the IRGC claimed in October 2019. He was then sentenced to death in June this year. "France24" said Zam was living in Paris. Iran sometimes releases details of various arrests years after they happened. For instance Iran executed Mahmoud Mousavi-Majd recently but he was detained years ago. According to Tasnim news in Iran the group carried out a bombing in Husayniyah Sayyid al-Shuhada in Shiraz killing 14 in April, 2008. Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Abbas Mousavi, who is soon to be an ambassador, has also released a statement. He thanked the “Imam Zaman” or clandestine intelligence forces, for the operation. He accused the “terrorists” of being stained with the blood of Iranian people. He also strongly protested the US government. “This [US] regime must be held accountable for supporting this terrorist group.” Tasnim revealed the same details put out by France24, including that the group was founded by someone whose whereabouts are unknown and that Sharmahd is a more recent leader. It also accused the group of planning to bomb a hotel in 2009 and trying secure chemical or biological weapons. The Tasnim report also claims the group may have wanted to target a Russian consulate in Rasht and targeted tanks and oil facilities. It may that Iran is tying the group to all these sites to not only create better relations with Russia but also pin the blame for recent explosions in Iran on this group. Reuters notes that Sharmahd’s detention was not confirmed by the group and that the Thunder group called the reports an “abduction.” An attempt find reference to this group prior today reveals only a few results in Persian media. It is mentioned in 2012 at Mehr news as one of many opposition groups that have carried out assassinations and attacks in Iran. A 2011 post claims that there is a photo that was obtained that shows Iran’s far-right politician Mohsen Razaee meeting with the Thunder group. This far-fetched claim appears to want to link Razaee, now a key member of the Expediency Discernment Council, to the group. Many questions remain about this operation. Did Iran abduct Sharmahd from a third country? Some have suggested that country could be Turkey or Iraq or another place. How would Iran have done that during the COVID-19 crisis when people are not traveling internationally often? Reports say that Sharmahd had connections in Germany.Iran has carried out operations in Europe in recent years, including attempted assassinations, but illegally kidnapping someone in Europe seems a bridge too far for Iran. There was an attempted assassination of an Iranian-Kurdish dissident in June in the Netherlands. It appears Iran’s timing is an attempt to send a message to the US. This message is that the US backs “terrorism.” Iran has concentrated on an obscure group to spread this message. Iran often targets relatively small and obscure groups in such operations. For instance, in September 2018 Iran fired missiles at a Kurdish group near Koya to show off its abilities. Iran fired missiles at ISIS after an attack in Ahwaz also. It tends to focus also on dissident groups in Europe, even if the groups are not involved in major dissident activities. Iran has shown in the past it is willing to use forced confessions, kidnappings and also timed “detentions” of activists to showcase its abilities and try to embarrass enemies. It frequently claims, for instance, to have discovered some US or “Zionist” plots. Whether this latest plot is more of the real variety or more propaganda from Tehran, using a scapegoat, is not fully clear.