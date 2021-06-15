The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Women in Saudi Arabia to be allowed to live, travel without male guardian

The landmark ruling states that "an adult woman has the right to choose where to live. A woman’s guardian can report her only if he has evidence proving she committed a crime."

By SHIRA SILKOFF  
JUNE 15, 2021 02:26
A Saudi woman wearing a facemask walks with her luggage as she arrives at the King Khalid International Airport, after Saudi authorities lift the travel ban on its citizens after fourteen months due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) restrictions, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, May 16, 2021. (photo credit: REUTERS/AHMED YOSRI)
A Saudi woman wearing a facemask walks with her luggage as she arrives at the King Khalid International Airport, after Saudi authorities lift the travel ban on its citizens after fourteen months due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) restrictions, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, May 16, 2021.
(photo credit: REUTERS/AHMED YOSRI)
Women in Saudi Arabia are to be allowed to live alone without a male guardian, after a landmark ruling for the country known for its harsh gender inequality, multiple 
Saudi Arabia has lagged behind many of its neighboring countries when it comes to women' s rights, with the vote only being given to women for the first time in 2011. In the 2021 World Economic Forum's global gender gap report, Saudi Arabia was ranked 147th out of 156 countries, and although this score is extremely low, it is higher than it has been in previous years, proving that progress is being made. 
The real proof however, can be seen in the dramatic changes taking place within the Kingdom, all with a focus on social reform.
The decision to allow women to live by themselves without permission or a male guardian was a landmark ruling. The amendment to the "Law of Procedure before Sharia Courts," will allow  single, divorced or widowed women to live independently in a house without permission from father or any other male guardian.
 
The old law stated that women who find themselves in these circumstances must be under the responsibility of a male guardian who would be able to control her every move if he wished, whereas the amendment now states that "an adult woman has the right to choose where to live. A woman’s guardian can report her only if he has evidence proving she committed a crime."
For many people, this decision has been years in the making.
Saudi writer Marian al-Otaibi was embroiled in a three-year legal battle from 2017-2020 after she was sued by her family for living and traveling alone without her father's permission. She eventually won the case after the court ruled that she had "the right to choose where to live."
Courts will no longer accept lawsuits filed by family members of girls who choose to live alone, something that has been allowed up until now.
The decision to change the law was made as part of a larger plan which Prince Mohammed bin Salman is working to implement after he promised that Saudi Arabia would become a more equal place for women.
Other changes which have come about recently include the decision to allow women to register for Hajj, the Muslim pilgrimage to Mecca, without needing a male guardian with them.
They will also be allowed to join the military and armed forces in various positions including the Medical Service and the Royal Navy.
In 2019 Saudi Arabia passed a law which would allow women the right to drive, and it has now been extended to include the option for girls aged 17 to receive their driving licenses. 
The first steps have also been put in to motion to allow women in the Kingdom to pursue legal careers and be appointed as judges.
In January 2021 the Saudi based Al Arabiya media channel reported that the undersecretary for women's empowerment in Saudi Arabia, Hind al-Zahid had "initiatives in place on several levels" which would allow women to assume the position of judge.
While women in Saudi Arabia welcome the long-overdue changes, men both in Saudi Arabia and abroad were furious, with one person reportedly based in Pakistan replying to the news on Facebook by saying "if Saddam Hussain was alive [nothing would be] happening like this!" Another Facebook user simply said "kingdom is on the wrong direction."


Tags saudi arabia women empowerment inequality
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Israel's new gov't must make term limits for prime minister - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef

New gov't's incoherency resembles Shakespearean comic fantasy - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF

Shameful display in Knesset ahead of new gov't swearing-in - comment

 By DAVID BRINN
Nimrod Goren

How will Israel's foreign policy change with new gov't?

 By NIMROD GOREN
Moshe Dann

Politics of guilt: Why does the Left oppose 'occupation' - opinion

 By MOSHE DANN
Most Read
1

Is Egypt planning to retake control of the Gaza Strip?

Building equipment, sent by Egypt for Palestinians, arrive in the southern Gaza Strip June 4, 2021
2

HIV patient had COVID for over 7 months, infection mutated over 30 times

A man walks past a poster covering the side of a building ahead of a 21 day lockdown aimed at limiting the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Cape Town, South Africa, March 26, 2020.
3

Individual tourists to be allowed into Israel starting July 1

First birthright group lands in Ben-Gurion Airport after year-long pause.
4

Netanyahu offered to resign, let Benny Gantz serve as PM - report

Alternate Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Benny Gantz and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen during a vote at the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem on August 24, 2020.
5

Netanyahu amid incitement concerns: Don't be afraid to stick it to them

PRIME MINISTER Benjamin Netanyahu – his people skills are not normal.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by