Yemen’s Houthis deny Iran gave them advanced drones

Yemen’s Iranian-backed Houthi rebels have achieved many successes using drones and missiles in recent years. The Houthi ambassador to Iran, Mohamed al-Dailami, who was appointed in 2019, gave an interview to Tasnim news this week. The US, Saudi Arabia and other countries have linked the Houthi drones and missiles to Iran over the last four years. However al-Dailami said this week that they developed their own weapons, and were not receiving drones from Iran. In January reports indicated a drone was spotted in Iran that could reach Israel, raising concerns that the Houthis might threaten Israel.

The Houthi representative said that Western countries have been constantly discussing the issue of “Yemen resistance drones” and claiming they are being sent on behalf of Iran. “They forget that it is the Yemeni people who have resisted the attack and aggression of the Saudis and their allies,” he said. ‘ They falsely claim that the Yemeni drones were given to them by the Iranians, and they make this claim while Yemen is completely under siege.”

In recent months the Houthis have attacked Marib and have sought to exploit reduced US support for Saudi Arabia to pressure Riyadh to end its role in Yemen. Saudi Arabia intervened in Yemen in 2015 to prevent the Houthis taking over the country. The Houthi Yemeni ambassador to the Islamic Republic of Iran called the resistance of the Yemeni people against aggression a national duty and said, "the claims, lies, pressures, sanctions and aggression of the enemies will not change the iron will of the Yemeni people."

He also denied the Houthis received military equipment from Iran. “In order to resist these enemies for the past seven years, Yemen has carried out extensive research and operational work in addition to field battles in the field of advanced military equipment.” He says that the Houthis will defeat the Saudis. “What causes the aggressors to be pushed back is the patience of the Yemeni [Houthis] people. They have made very good achievements in the field, and this will sooner or later push back Saudi Arabia and its other partners, and eventually turn to negotiations.”

The Houthis apparently think they can get legitimacy through negotiations. Saudi Arabia proposed a cease fire in March but the Houthis turned it down.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}