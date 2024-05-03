Yemen's Houthis: 'Serious about accepting anti-Israel students who have been suspended in US'

The Yemen-based terrorist Houthi movement is offering students, who have participated in anti-Israel protests on US college campuses and were suspended as a result, to study in Yemen, the country's Sana'a University stated on Friday.

"We are serious about accepting students who have been suspended from universities in the United States for their support for the Palestinians," a senior official at Sana'a University, which is controlled by the Houthis, told Reuters. "We are fighting this battle with Palestine in every way we can."

Students have rallied or set up tents at dozens of campuses in the United States in recent days to protest against Israel's war in Gaza, now in its seventh month.

The Houthi-run Sana'a University issued a statement applauding the "humanitarian" position of the students in the United States and said they could continue their studies in Yemen.

Southern movement successionists take up positions in the Jabal al-Ierr area of Yemen's southern Lahej province, as they prepare to secure the area against Shi'ite Houthis, March 7, 2015. (credit: REUTERS/Stringer)

"The board of the university condemns the suppression of freedom of expression that academics and students of US and European universities are being subjected to," the board of the university said in a statement, which included an email address for any students wanting to take up their offer.

The Houthis' offer of an education for US students sparked a wave of sarcasm by ordinary Yemenis on social media.

In recent days, student protests on campuses in the United States have intensified against Israel and the war in Gaza, and some have set up encampments on university grounds in violation of regulations. Due to their refusal to evacuate, some of the elite institutions, including Columbia University in New York and UCLA in Los Angeles, have called in police forces to evacuate them.