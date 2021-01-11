Yesh Din: Palestinian vehicles attacked in West Bank

Rocks were thrown at Palestinian vehicles in the West Bank for the second night in a row, according to the left-wing group Yesh Din.

This included an attack at the Shiloh junction against a Palestinian truck in which a stone struck the vehicle's windshield, breaking the glass.

A second stone broke the glass on the vehicle's door. Attacks also occurred near the settlements of Kedumim, Tapuach and Yitzhar.

On Saturday night violence broke out between settlers and security forces during a protest near the Kedumim settlement, in which a settler allegedly struck an officer.

According to Yesh Din, it has documented over 50 instances of settler violence against Palestinians since December 21, including blocking Palestinian vehicles, stoning vehicles and do harming Palestinian property.