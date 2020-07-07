The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Kabbalah Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Young Gaza amputees play soccer again after coronavirus curbs eased

Gaza health authorities recently allowed sports clubs, gyms, mosques, restaurants and event halls to resume operations.

By REUTERS  
JULY 7, 2020 17:00
A Palestinian girl, part of a team of amputees some of whom lost limbs in Israeli fire, looks on during a soccer training session arranged by the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) for the first time after the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) restrictions were eased in the central Gaza St (photo credit: SUHAIB SALEM/REUTERS)
A Palestinian girl, part of a team of amputees some of whom lost limbs in Israeli fire, looks on during a soccer training session arranged by the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) for the first time after the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) restrictions were eased in the central Gaza St
(photo credit: SUHAIB SALEM/REUTERS)
Young Palestinian soccer players, all amputees and many on crutches, were back on the field in Gaza on Tuesday for the first time since coronavirus restrictions were eased in the territory.
Their coach said some of the 26 athletes lost limbs to Israeli gunfire in Gaza, where Hamas, the ruling Islamist militant group, and Israel have fought three wars since 2008.
"We are now back on the field. We are training and keen to play in the league," said Mai Al-Yazji, 14, referring to an amputee teams' tournament for boys and girls under the age of 16.
Its borders tightly controlled by Israel and Egypt, Gaza has reported 72 coronavirus infections and one death from the respiratory disease. The Mediterranean coastal enclave has around two million inhabitants, many of them impoverished.
Gaza health authorities recently allowed sports clubs, gyms, mosques, restaurants and event halls to resume operations.
About 80 adult amputees compete in their own soccer league. Many of them were injured in the conflict with Israel, according to the Palestine Amputee Football Association in Gaza.
The association sponsors the league in partnership with the International Committee of the Red Cross, and the ICRC also provides uniforms and crutches.
"We are very happy we are restarting the amputee football activity, training and competitions," said Ignacio Casares, the ICRC office director in Gaza.
"Make no mistake, they are athletes, they have special abilities, and they are somehow special as well as persons," he told Reuters.
Fouad Abu Ghalyoun, chairman of the Palestine Amputee Football Association, said the partnership with the ICRC helped in the amputees' rehabilitation and re-engagement with the community.


Tags Gaza Palestinians soccer Coronavirus
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo The social workers’ strike By JPOST EDITORIAL
YEDIDIA Z. STERN Netanyahu has no more shame, no more responsibility - opinion By YEDIDIA Z. STERN
Susan Hattis Rolef A difficult week for Netanyahu - Analysis By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Emily Schrader China’s increasingly oppressive actions show dangerous global trend By EMILY SCHRADER
Gil Troy Center field: Why I remain an American patriot By GIL TROY

Most Read

1 Is intercepted rocket attack on US embassy a game changer? Analysis
US Army soldiers keep watch on the US embassy compound in Baghdad, Iraq January 1, 2020
2 What took place at the Iranian Natanz nuclear facility?
A general view of the Bushehr main nuclear reactor, Iran
3 El Al working to resume activity after canceling flights
El Al Israel Airlines planes are seen on the tarmac at Ben Gurion International airport in Lod, near Tel Aviv, Israel March 10, 2020.
4 People with blood type O more protected against COVID-19 - studies
Blood Test
5 10 things to know about West Bank annexation D-Day
A view shows the West Bank settlement of Ma'aleh Adumim, June 30, 2020.
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by