Family members, along with the volunteers, took part in the search of the Reihan forest until the body of the deceased was found.Volunteers of ZAKA who took part in the search of the area where Esther Horgen’s was found went to comfort the grieving family. The chairman of ZAKA Yehuda Meshi Zahav, along with the district commander Gil Bismuth the department of operations Haim Weingarten, were also present to console the family. Family members, along with the volunteers, took part in the search of the Reihan forest until the body of the deceased was found.Esther’s husband, Binyamin Horgen, thanked the volunteers for their dedication in the mission.“Like all the people of Israel, I have followed for years your activity that sanctifies the name of heaven in Israel and in the world,” Horgen said. “I would always say to myself, that I am incapable of this sacred work. But it never occurred to me that I would ever have to hear up close about your work in disaster and personal tragedy.”Volunteers of ZAKA heard from Horgen the stories of hardship that went into building the locality and their passion for the land of Israel. Horgen, a woman in her 50s from the northern West Bank, was found dead in the Reihan Forest of the region. The police and Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) are reportedly evaluating whether the murder might have been a terrorist attack.
"The security forces will, with God's help, get their hands on the perpetrators of this terrible attack and bring them justice," said MK Betzalel Smotrich.Horgen was a resident of Tel Menashe, a town near the forest. Her body was found on the side of the road in the forest, marked by signs of violence, including to her head. Her family reported her missing on Sunday. She leaves behind her husband, Benyamin, and six children. Her youngest child celebrated his bar mitzvah just three months ago.The Samaria Regional Council referred to the incident as a terrorist attack, adding that Horgen was found overnight with "her head crushed."Tzvi Joffre contributed to this report.