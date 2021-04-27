A wild birthday party for an up-and-coming celebrity

Ofer Jr., who holds a bachelor’s degree from Harvard and is in the midst of his graduate studies, was recently featured in the international media, following a high-profile encounter with Sofia Richie, daughter of singer Lionel Richie

After that, young Ofer focused on a change of scenery. The location chosen for the celebration: Ronit Farm. The concept: INTO THE WILD.

The happy owner’s guests cooperated, arriving wearing wild and unusual clothes. The glittering production included huge animal exhibits, including giraffes, pink gorillas, and an orange rhino.





Lior Raz, star of Fauda, attends Gil Ofer's birthday party (Courtesy) Among the 200 carefully selected guests were many representatives of the next generation of Israel’s upper echelon, including Lior Raz , star of Fauda.

On Saturday, Gil Ofer, son of billionaire Idan Ofer, celebrated a change of scenery and his thirtieth birthday – definitely a good reason to party.