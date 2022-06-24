Jerusalem highlights June 24-30

FRIDAY, JUNE 24

Visit Tzimtzum, a new exhibition by Jan Tichy (curated by Ilanit Konopny) at the New Gallery Artist’s Studios Teddy, which opened just two days ago. Tichy chose to employ cyanotype, a slow photographic printing process famous for the blue tint it produces, and to explore Jerusalem urban spaces. Opening hours are from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., today. The gallery is at Teddy Stadium (Gate 22). To arrange a private visit, call 02-546-8892.

Visit the national chess championship games held at Beit Shmuel (6 Eliyahu Shama St.) between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m., and play against chess grandmaster Alik Gershon (first come, first served basis). Children would delight at playing with life-sized chess pieces and get free facial makeup themed after the much-loved board game. Admission is free. For more details, call 052-268-8666.



SATURDAY, JUNE 25

Enter Galit Gaon’s Salon at 7 p.m. to take part in an opening ceremony, followed by a conversation in English between Arieh Rosen, Natalia Sanz Lavina, Noam Levinger and Takeshi Yamamura. The theme is Japanese Ritual Tools and the topic is “A Shape for Time”. At 8 p.m. there will be a tour of the Clean Motion exhibition. This unique evening is part of the 2022 Jerusalem Design Week held at Hansen House (14 Gedalyahu Alon St.).

These exhibitions will run for eight days, offering a very wide range of artistic events and panels. From the works of Karin Pauer to watching a robot build a building in front of an audience and an automatic tarot-reading machine. For more information, visit: https://2022.jdw.co.il/en.

The Blaze (23 Hillel St.), one of the only Jerusalem venues for live rock music, aside from Mike’s Place, is closing its doors at the end of the month. This is the last week to head out for a beer and some rock & roll. Tonight, Mati Bornstein will be doing a set of Bob Dylan songs, followed by a high-energy classic rock set by The Nightcallers – including The Jerusalem Post’s David Brinn on drums. Admission is free. Music begins at 10 p.m.

David Brinn, 62 From Portland, Maine to Ma’aleh Adumim, 1985 (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

SUNDAY, JUNE 26

Watch the 1963 fully restored black and white British film The Servant by Joseph Losey at 8:30 p.m. as part of the Jerusalem Cinematheque ReFILM: Restoration Film Festival. This particular film explores the perverse relationship between a man and his butler.

Please note that on Wednesday at 8:30 p.m., Psycho by Alfred Hitchcock will be shown and on Thursday at 6 p.m., the 1939 French film The Rules of the Game by Jean Renoir will be screened. For more information, visit: https://jer-cin.org.il/en/lobby/refilm-restoration-film-festival.



MONDAY, JUNE 27

Binge watch on The Sacred Cabinet, a new documentary television series by Moran Neker, which focuses on the lives of LGBTQ persons from the Jewish religious community. The online screening is free of charge and begins at 8 p.m. at 9:30 p.m. Neker will be speaking to the audience in Hebrew. The series is seven episodes long, only in Hebrew and seven to nine minutes each. To sign up, visit: https://www.yonatannir.com/theholycloset.

Visit the DISCHARGED drag show at Imbala (3 Yannai St.), a unique blend of seasoned queens and those new to the scene. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., show begins at 7 p.m., with DJ Hadar doing a live set at 8:30 p.m. Patrons are asked to pay what they can as the idea here is to offer an intimate, political drag event that offers a stage to the community. For more information, visit: shorturl.at/dPT14.



TUESDAY, JUNE 28

The Gitter Yelen Collection of Japanese art was at the focus of a 2014 Israel Museum exhibition of screens titled Unfolding Worlds. Now is your chance to meet the curator of the exhibition, Miriam Malachi, as she guides the audience, in Hebrew, through her new exhibition of works from the same collection focused on Japanese Zen ink drawings, today at 7 p.m. Come see works by Hakuin Ekaku, Maruyama Ōkyo and Sozan Genkyô.

To learn more about Zen Buddhism, visit Olam Qatan, the capital’s outstanding spiritual bookstore at the First Station (call 054-697-7388 to ask about books). The cost of the tour is included in the price of admission to the museum. Gather at the information desk a few minutes before the tour begins.



WEDNESDAY, JUNE 29

Enjoy the music of guitar player and singer/songwriter Omri Keren at the Yellow Submarine (10 p.m. doors open at 9 p.m.). Keren usually sings in English and his singles “Going To” and “Love in Mind” are already out and have played at various radio stations. NIS 60 per ticket at pre-order/ NIS 70 at the door, 13 Harechavim St. To purchase tickets, call: 02-679-4040.



THURSDAY, JUNE 30

Join Apo & the City at 9 p.m. to hear Hip-Hop artist Shaanan Streett discuss “How to Rap in Broken Arabic” at Feel Beit (4 Naomi St.). A discussion in English will be followed by a live DJ set and drinks. Admission is free.

