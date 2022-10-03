Jerusalem highlights September 30-October 6

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 30

Visit the Nili and David Jerusalem Bird Conservatory (2 Rothschild St.) and watch a skilled bird researcher place tracking devices on the birds during the early morning hours (the activity ends at 10 a.m.) Call (02) 653-7374 or email [email protected] to learn more. This is an ongoing activity, so even if you are unable to visit today, you can visit another time.



SATURDAY, OCTOBER 1

Watch Born in Jerusalem and Still Alive, a dark comedy by Yossi Atia (who also plays the lead) and David Ofek at 7 p.m. at the Jerusalem Cinematheque. The film is about Ronen Matalon, a Jerusalem-born man who offers bleak and funny tours in the footsteps of famous suicide bombings and terror attacks in the city. English and Hebrew with Hebrew subtitles.

Rock to the death metal music of Dakat Doomia, Reemot, Ash and Barbara at Mazkeka (3 Shoshan St.) at 9 p.m. Barbara is an established Jerusalem band with at least one album, Do No Evil upon the Earth, on the Bandcamp app. Readers might enjoy listening to it before buying a ticket. NIS 40 after doors open.

‘BORN IN Jerusalem and Still Alive.’ (credit: Shai Goldman/Spiro Films and Lev Cinema)

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 2

Watch the Komediant, a mostly English-language film (with some Yiddish) about Yiddish theater star Pesach Burstein. Directed by Arnon Goldfinger, it focuses on the life of the Polish-born Jewish comedian who played a major part in the Jewish theater in New York and the Borscht Belt. It reflects a time when Yiddish-speaking American Jews sought to connect to the old world and laugh about the hardships of the new.

The film will be available online from 8 p.m. onward, and a Zoom meeting with Goldfinger will be held (in Hebrew) at 9:30 p.m. The screening and the encounter are free, provided patrons sign up via www.yonatannir.com/komediant .



MONDAY, OCTOBER 3

Yeshiva University Prof. Rabbi Jacob J. Schacter will discuss (in English) “The Power of Forgiveness: Reflections on Yom Kippur” at 8 p.m. at Kehillat Ramban, 4 Amatzia St. Admission is free but call ahead at (02) 623-6223 with any questions.



TUESDAY, OCTOBER 4

Yom Kippur eve. Israeli animator Gil Alkabetz passed away recently at the age of 64. He lived in Germany in the past few decades and did the animation scenes for the 1998 German film Run Lola Run, as well as the German commercials for Nickelodeon. A prolific illustrator, he was interviewed by art curator Elad Yaron for Artists’ Room (in Hebrew). To watch, see: shorturl.at/cdk15.

His 2005 film Morir de Amor can be seen here: www.youtube.com/watch?v=XtFVpTD5Uu4



WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 5

Yom Kippur. Lev Cinema offers a good selection of recent films that may be enjoyed online even during the holiday. There is No Evil, an Iranian 2020 film by Muhammad Rasoulof is on offer with Hebrew subtitles. Festival favorite Bird People (English and French with Hebrew subtitles), is on offer as well. Safety Not Granted, a film about a man seeking a partner for...time traveling, won a Sundance Award for best script. NIS 19.90 per ticket. Link: ticket.lev.co.il/



THURSDAY, OCTOBER 6

Hop on a bus for a guided evening tour of Jerusalem and marvel at 30 historical sites lit up against the night. The 90-minute tour begins at 8 p.m. from the First Station and costs NIS 30.

Patrons can choose to return to that location or get off at the Western Wall. It is also possible to pick the bus up at the King David Hotel, Royal Wing Hotel, Olive Tree Hotel, and the Russian Compound. View the Shrine of the Book, Notre Dame and Mount Zion as never before. Tours are available in English. Sign up at: tickchak.co.il/jlm_tour/en

