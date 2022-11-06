Jerusalem Highlights November 4-10

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 4

Listen to the Israeli Choro Ensemble at 11 a.m. as its members perform this unique Brazilian music on the Muslala terrace (97 Jaffa St.) as part of the Clal Festival. Tickets are on offer at a pay-as-you-wish plan, which ranges from NIS 15 to a NIS 150 festival patron ticket. The festival is in partnership with the Jerusalem Street Orchestra. To book, call 999-6016.

Attend an 8 p.m. concert by Arab band Apo and the Apostles with DJ Nizar at Feel Beit (4 Naomi St., Al Tory, Abu Tor). Call 052-974-3843 for tickets (no price listed). The band offers a blend of upbeat Arabic music, soft rock, and pop with songs like “Ansaki,” “Baji Wenek” and “Mbarak.”

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 5

Listen to cellist Talia Erdai perform “A Night of Fusion Cello,” courtesy of the String Theory Jerusalem group at 7:30 p.m. at 4 Amatzia St. NIS 50 per ticket. The 2.5 hours performance must be booked in advance via WhatsApp by joining the STJ group at shorturl.at/acrTV or contacting them on Facebook at shorturl.at/GNSUV. The goal of STJ is to make good music affordable at a fraction of the price of a concert ticket.

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 6

Start the week with a cup of delicious ecoffee at Birma Coffee, which recently opened on 20 Emek Refaim St. In addition to hot and cold drinks and baked goods, they also offer their own blends, matcha green tea, shirts and a loyalty card (once you buy 10 drinks, the next is on the house). Open 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Birma can be reached at 544-5668.

MAESTRO Dawid Runtz. (credit: Zagreb Philharmonic Orchestra)

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 7

Polish conductor Dawid Runtz will lead the Zagreb Philharmonic Orchestra and soprano Marija Vldovic at 8 p.m. as they introduce patrons of the Jerusalem Theatre (20 Marcus St.) to works by composer Dora Pejacevic. She was one of the first to introduce Croatian music to the orchestral song and celebrate the works of Marc Lavry (Emek Op. 45) and Cesar Franck (Symphony in D Minor). Tickets range from NIS 88 to NIS 110. Call 560-5755 to book.

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 8

Grab a slice at P2 Pizza and Pasta at 36 Keren Hayesod St. This small but excellent Italian eatery offers high-quality pizza at great value for money. Visit from noon to 11 p.m. or get a hot pizza delivered to your home by calling 563-5555. Enjoy the special mini-calzone gratis for orders over NIS 100. Parents with small children might enjoy buying a home pizza kit for NIS 89 and baking pizza with the family.

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 9

Listen to Polish organist Jakub Stefek as he and others perform synagogue organ music at the Church of Ascension, the Augusta Victoria Compound on the Mount of Olives, at 7:30 p.m. Admission is free. The concert will focus on synagogue organ and choir music, showing a long and intensive musical connection in services between synagogues and evangelical churches.

Meet award-winning author Orly Castel-Bloom at 7 p.m. at the Save As Hebrew Workshop at the Little Prince bookstore and coffee shop (31 Jaffa St.; NIS 50 per ticket). Castel-Bloom will discuss her relationship with Russian-language Jewish writer Isaac Babel as part of the Name Reserved Festival (until Thursday, November 10), which offers patrons a chance to learn which artists and writers had an impact on the work of current Israeli creators. The ticket price includes a beverage.

The mini-festival, which is organized by Mishkenot Sha’ananim, includes comedian Liat Har Lev, who will discuss the sources of her inspiration when she creates characters for television. Titled “At the Parliament,” it will take place on Thursday, November 10, at 7:30 p.m. at Mishkenot Sha’ananim (NIS 70 per ticket). Patrons can stay and meet the other speakers of the evening as well.

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 10

Join El Qat and guests at the Mizkaka (3 Shoshan St.) at 8:30 p.m. and groove to the new beats of Yemenite music performed by Matan Caspi, Lotan Yaish, Galor Yefet and Eyal El-Wahab. NIS 40 per ticket if ordered in advance; NIS 50 at the door. The event is part of the Confederation House’s oud festival. Call 582-2090 to book.

Throwing a good party? Opening an art exhibition or a new bar? Bringing in a guest speaker to introduce a fascinating topic? Drop me a line at [email protected] and let In Jerusalem know about it. Send emails with “Jerusalem Highlights” in the subject line. Although all information is welcome, we cannot guarantee it will be featured in the column.