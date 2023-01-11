Guest conductor Andreas Battistoni to lead IPO for concert marathon

A marathon of music of making awaits guest conductor Andreas Battistoni when he arrives in Israel next week to lead the Israel Philharmonic Orchestra (IPO) in eleven performances that will showcase three different programs with piano soloists Rudolph Buchbinder and Leonora Armellini,

“I am so looking forward to making music with the IPO again and I’m coming prepared,” he said recently in a phone interview.

“Since all the selections we will be playing are familiar and favorites of mine, I do not feel stress in the concert marathon we will front. Also, it is my good fortune to work steadily in opera theater, where sometimes much needs to be achieved in a limited amount of time. This has prepared me in the ways of meeting challenges.”

Where will the concerts take place?

The first five concerts (January 17–22) will take place in Tel Aviv at the Charles Bronfman Auditorium with Buchbinder, playing the Mozart Piano Concerto No. 25 in C major, K. 503, followed by three performances (January 23 – 26) of the Gershwin Piano Concerto in F at the Jerusalem Theater, Tel Aviv Bronfmann Auditorium and the Haifa Auditorium. Then, Italian pianist, Leonora Armellini takes the stage with Battistoni and the IPO for three performances in Tel Aviv of the Chopin Piano Concerto No.1 (January 27–29).

Leonora Armellini (credit: MARCO BORGGREVE)

Youthful and exuberant, Battistoni is a rising star who enjoys his busy international schedule in the world’s prestigious concert halls. Born in Verona, Italy, in 1987, he trained in Europe and was appointed principal guest conductor at the Teatro Carlo Felice in Genoa in 2013. In 2016. he was appointed chief conductor of the Tokyo Philharmonic Orchestra.

Known for his charisma and musical sensitivity, he is intent on making his collaboration with the IPO seamless.

“I face the reality of very little rehearsal time with the surety of the excellence and high technical standard of the IPO musicians. Nevertheless, it is important the musicians and I are on the same page and understand each other from the start. Therefore, I have prepared most of the orchestral parts with my own markings,” he said. “We classical musicians have the great luck to share the same musical language all over the world. When the communication is sincere and clear, you can achieve great results even in limited time.”

Battistoni explained that the compositions being performed have special significance for him.

“We will play the Schumann Symphony No. 2 and the Rachmaninov Symphony No. 2, which have strong emotional cores and special layers of meaning for me,” he said.

“They have been my true musical companions for a very long time and I feel very much attached to their romantic ways and how these compositions tell their stories through music. These are stories that every member of the audience can be intrigued by and relate to while imagining their details freely and spontaneously. My goal with the IPO musicians is to dig deeper and deeper into the music’s secrets, and ultimately leave our audiences spellbound, intrigued and hopefully, moved in their souls.”

Among the highlights of the concert series will be the inclusion of legendary pianist Buchbinder for eight of the performances

“I have admired Buchbinder since I first heard him play in my hometown of Verona, Italy, many years ago. It will be great to learn so many things from such an experienced artist, as we play the Mozart Piano Concerto no. 25 in C major, K.503, and the Gershwin Piano Concerto in F.”

Battistoni is also introducing the talented, young Italian pianist Armellini, who will make her first appearance as a soloist with the IPO, playing the Chopin Piano Concerto No.1.

“Armellini was a prize winner at the last Chopin Competition,” Battistoni proudly states, “who is able to penetrate the Polish composer’s notes with refined technique and passion.”

For ticket information, call: *3766; or visit: ipo.co.il.